The team did $180 million in sales volume via 90 transactions last year. Its move to Coldwell Banker comes amid an intense period for agent and team recruiting.

In the never-ending fight for top real estate talent, Coldwell Banker has just scored a major get: The Bay Area-based Joe Velasco Group is joining the company.

In a statement, Coldwell Banker said the team is coming on board from Intero Real Estate Services, which is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, and that it was founded in 2011. Last year, the team did $180 million in sales volume via 90 transactions, the statement adds.

Joe Velasco

Velasco has worked in real estate since 2001 and according to his LinkedIn profile previously did stints at Compass and The Agency. In the statement, he said he “wanted to partner with Coldwell Banker Realty because of their unparalleled support and resources, which will allow our team to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients.”

“This partnership marks an important milestone for us, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead,” he added.

According to the group’s website, the team includes six Realtors in addition to Velasco, as well as two listing managers. The statement notes that the team will now work out of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Los Gatos office.

Velasco’s move to Coldwell Banker comes amid an intense period for real estate recruiting. A recent Inman Intel Index survey, for example, found that most agents get frequent calls asking them to jump ship for a new brokerage. However, at the same time most agents indicated a lack of interest in actually going to a new company. That means companies are vying for a small number of people looking to make moves, and who also have a proven track record of closing deals in leaner times — which have been ongoing now for several years.

Kamini Lane

In that light, Velasco’s move epitomizes the type of recruiting story that tends to make waves in today’s market.

In the statement, Coldwell Banker Realty President and CEO Kamini Lane said that Velasco and his team exemplify the types of teams and agents we’re dedicated to serving every day, and added that the company is “thrilled to have them as part of our global network.”

“We are incredibly proud,” Lane added, “to welcome the Joe Velasco Group to Coldwell Banker Realty.”

Coldwell Banker
