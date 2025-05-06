Iantorno is a top luxury agent in San Diego, with more than $1 billion in sales over a 20-year career. Compass’s office exclusives, among other tools, were a big draw, he told Inman exclusively.

One of San Diego’s top luxury agents has opted to move his license from Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty to Compass.

With more than $1 billion in career sales, Eric Iantorno is the No. 3 agent in San Diego, according to the latest RealTrends rankings. He was recently named the No. 1 agent in 2024 in the Southern California city by Real Producers magazine. Iantorno told Inman that after 13 years at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Compass was the next step for him and his clients as his career progresses.

“I always lead with my clients’ best interest,” Iantorno told Inman. “I’ve found if I put them first, everything works really well.

“I’ve had a lot of success and more recently, I’ve been looking at the Compass platform and all the really special opportunities they offer to their clients, such as the Compass Private Exclusives, their ability to sell their home using privacy and exclusivity, those were things that I felt a lot of my clients really valued … and I wasn’t able to offer them the private, exclusive service that Compass has.”

At the beginning of May, Compass announced that it would be releasing physical books of private listings that would be viewable in the company’s office locations across the country. Iantorno said he thought the move was a great idea, and that “it’s just one more tool that we can share that makes it easy for our clients to make decisions and see what’s available.”

Over the course of his 20-year real estate career, Iantorno has become one of the top agents serving San Diego’s coastal neighborhoods, garnering clients that include professional athletes, Fortune 500 executives and luxury developers. Iantorno closed more than $187 million in sales volume across 32 transactions and 36 sides in 2024. The average sales price on properties he represents is around $5 million.

He added that he was “really grateful” for his time at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, and how the firm helped shape him into a top agent in the region. Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

In 2024, Iantorno repped notable sales of $15 million at 111 Sea Cliff Way in Del Mar and $10 million at 1864 Crest Drive in Encinitas. The luxury whiz also closed impressive deals of $24.9 million in 2021 at 2938 Sandy Lane in Del Mar and $21.5 million in 2019 at 100 Stratford Court in Del Mar.

In his transition to Compass, Iantorno’s long-time assistant, Pilar Meza, will also be joining him in the move.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Eric to Compass,” Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “He brings an outstanding track record and a clear passion for his work.”

Iantorno grew up in San Diego, and credits much of his success to his local network. When not assisting his clients, Iantorno serves on the boards of the San Dieguito Boys and Girls Club and Pacific Ridge School, and is an honorary committee member of the SOF Foundation, which supports special operations forces and their families.

