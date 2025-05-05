The Neal & Neal Team has joined eXp Realty after 15 years with Keller Williams, according to an announcement on Monday. The Neal & Neal Team closed 2024 with 914 transactions worth $338 million, making it KW’s second-largest team by closed units.

Brothers Clint and Shane Neal co-founded The Neal & Neal Team after completing degrees in agricultural economics, real estate, and finance at Texas A&M University. During their tenure with the Texas-based franchisor, the duo closed more than $1 billion in sales and grew their team to 80 agents and 20 staff members.

NNT was named one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies in 2024, and clinched the No. 1 spot on the San Antonio Business Journal’s 2025 “Best in Residential Real Estate” list.

“We’ve reached a point where we need a platform that can scale with us,” Clint said in a prepared statement. “EXp gives us the flexibility, innovation and global reach to take things to the next level, for our agents and for ourselves.”

Added Shane, “We already had the systems and mentorship in place. But eXp takes everything we’re doing and supercharges it. It’s a win for our agents and a win for the people they serve.”

EXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said the duo’s “commitment to culture, scalability and agent success aligns perfectly with what we’re building at eXp.”

“Shane and Clint have built one of the most systemized, high-performing real estate teams in the country,” Pareja said. “We’re thrilled to welcome the entire Neal & Neal Team to eXp.”

EXp has struggled in recent quarters with agent count growth, with the cloud-based brokerage’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings revealing its agent count had declined 5 percent year over year to 82,980. Although that’s not a number to sneeze at, it does fall short of company founder Glenn Sanford’s 2021 prediction that eXp would hit 500,000 agents by 2026.

Although agent count growth has been lagging, the brokerage’s transaction sides and volume have remained robust — signaling that its focus on recruiting experienced teams and brokerages, like NNT, is working.

“We’re very much focused on attracting producing agents and teams. So that top tier of the industry,” eXp Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe told Inman in November. “This year, we have had a campaign and mantra around ‘eXp is where the pros go to grow.’ That has really been an anchor of our recruiting efforts, especially given the market.”

“Agents are looking for stability and legacy and all of the important fundamentals that a proven model and brokerage like eXp can provide,” she added. “So that’s very much been an overarching focus of our recruiting efforts this year.”

