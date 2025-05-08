To bring the vision of The Investor Scoop to life, Ross has assembled a growing team of industry pros, longtime colleagues and fresh thinkers. This lineup will deliver a wide range of content, from tax tips and tech tools to credit strategies to legal know-how.

Real estate investing is finally getting a glow-up — and not the kind that requires granite countertops.

Industry veteran and CEO Bernice L. Ross will launch Profit.RealEstate, a new educational platform, aimed at demystifying investing for the everyday buyer, on Thursday, May 8. Alongside it comes “The Investor Scoop,” its daily newsletter packed with bite-sized insights that make smart investing feel more like a power move and less like a chore, with a laugh or two along the way, Ross informed Inman.

With over four decades in the industry, seven books and over 1,600 articles under her belt — many of them published with Inman — Ross is on a mission to help others build wealth through strategic, real-world investing.

“Real estate is No. 1. We want to have more people become aware of down payment assistance and know that they can get into a house now,” Ross said in an interview with Inman. “The second thing is, I want to show them a path to becoming a real estate investor.”

“The Investor Scoop” is built for people just starting out, whether it’s first-time buyers exploring down payment assistance, house hackers or agents working with one- to four-unit properties, this resource meets them where they are.

This focus on the one- to four-unit market isn’t accidental; it’s strategic. Ross emphasizes that this niche is one of the most accessible and underutilized markets in the real estate industry.

“Instead of looking at a single-family [unit], look at a duplex, triplex or fourplex, where you can rent out part of it, or look at getting something that has an extra bedroom that you might be able to rent out to help with your payments,” Ross said. “Look at becoming a real estate investor on your first purchase.”

Profit.RealEstate isn’t simply about education; it’s about momentum, Ross said. She views the platform as a launchpad for new investors ready to scale their portfolios and creativity, whether that means flipping, fractional ownership or simply finding new ways to stretch their finances.

“We want to take a look at house hacking and flipping, and it depends on all these mom and pops out there,” she said. “That’s really who we want to reach. We want to show them ways to manage their money and how they can become their own banker.”

To bring the vision of “The Investor Scoop” to life, Ross has assembled a growing team of 25-plus contributors — a mix of industry pros, longtime colleagues and fresh thinkers.

“We’re bringing together this incredible bunch of people who are writing great content,” Ross said. “I’ve got some of my longtime friends, and they’re going to be contributing. We’ve got some real powerhouses, and I’ve got a few more very big ones coming on.”

Together, this lineup will deliver a wide range of content — from tax tips to tech tools, credit strategies to legal know-how — written in plain English and short enough to fit into a reader’s coffee break.

“It’s usually pretty clear, because these people are explaining what they do. A lot of times, they’ll tell stories of what they have experienced,” Ross explained. “Everybody that I’m working with is accustomed to working with people at all levels, from the beginner all the way to the more sophisticated. And I don’t care how sophisticated you are, there’s always more that you can learn.”

Beyond serving individual investors, Ross is especially passionate about helping real estate professionals create long-term financial security.

“I want more Realtors to be able to retire with something to have,” she said. “We want to show them the path.”

For over two decades, Ross has been a regular contributor to Inman, breaking down everything from home strategies and branding techniques to negotiation tactics agents can use daily. Most recently, Ross shared insights in articles on joining a team and marketing listings to other agents, and there’s plenty more advice in the pipeline.

