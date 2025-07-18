Gen Z is ready to purchase a home, but they need guidance and education, Atlanta-based Realtor Jessica Dudley writes. Here’s how you can help them achieve their real estate goals.

I bought my first home in Atlanta at 22, a year after graduating from college. I had moved back in with my parents and started stacking money from every paycheck. Most of my time was spent in the city, working, socializing and building my independence. Commuting from a suburb on the east side of metro Atlanta wore me down quickly.

I wanted access. I wanted freedom. I wanted to feel grown.

A close college friend had just earned her real estate license. I told her I was ready, and we jumped in. The process felt familiar and exciting. I enjoyed viewing homes and figuring out what I liked. The weight of the decision didn’t hit me until I sat at the closing table, signing page after page.

Looking back, I wish I had taken time to learn the process more deeply. I thought renting was a waste, money lost with nothing to show for it. So I rushed to buy. What I didn’t understand was interest rates, how to negotiate terms or how to buy down the rate. I purchased just before the housing market crashed and found myself upside down not long after.

That experience didn’t stop me. It shaped how I guide others through the process now.

The deal that brought it full circle

Recently, I listed a property in the city that wasn’t a typical starter home. It needed vision and flexibility. It wasn’t turnkey, but it had potential, value, and location.

The buyer? A Gen Z college graduate starting a new job.

At closing, he mentioned how excited he was to live near everything. He wanted to experience the city fully, just like I had. But this time, I was on the other side, representing the seller and watching a younger version of myself step into ownership with intention.

He didn’t buy just to stop renting. He bought because he saw what this move could create.

What Gen Z is teaching the industry

This generation enters the process informed. They come prepared, but still need support. They want clarity, not lectures.

They’re open to unconventional paths when the value aligns. They care less about appearances and more about flexibility, access and long-term growth. They move with caution but clarity, and agents must respect that.

How agents can do better

Stop assuming youth means uncertainty. Ask better questions. Offer guidance without ego. Connect vision to value, mainly when the buyer’s motivation includes building generational wealth.

Also, prepare for creative financing. In my recent deal, concessions played a role. Price flexibility, closing costs, and timing all contributed to the deal closing smoothly. Gen Z buyers may need support, but that doesn’t make them any less serious.

I was once the young buyer whom others underestimated. Now, I help buyers step into ownership on their terms. Gen Z isn’t coming; they’re here. And they’re paying attention.

Jessica Dudley is an Atlanta-based Realtor and Strategic Advisor. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Instagram.