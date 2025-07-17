Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

“Owning a home is a keystone of wealth — both financial affluence and emotional security.” — Suze Orman

That insight rings true for women — especially those who weren’t handed a roadmap to financial freedom but chose to create one anyway. For much of modern history, women were excluded from the systems that make wealth-building possible. In the U.S., it wasn’t until the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974 that women could open a credit card, apply for a mortgage or access a loan without a male co-signer.

In Canada, similar financial discrimination persisted until the late 1960s and 1970s, when the Royal Commission on the Status of Women (1970) called for full and equal access to property and credit across all provinces.

And while laws have changed, the wealth gap remains. In the U.S., women hold just 55 cents for every dollar of wealth owned by men. In Canada, women consistently have lower net worth, especially among older demographics — a divide that widens for single women over 55.

Today, however, women are rewriting that narrative — and real estate is one of the most powerful tools they’re using to do it. Women make up over 56 percent of Realtors in the U.S., according to the National Association of Realtors, and over 60 percent of residential real estate agents in Canada, according to CREA.

Women aren’t just selling homes — they’re buying them, too. In 2023, single women accounted for 19 percent of homebuyers in the U.S., compared to 10 percent of single men. A Royal LePage study found that 30 percent of Canadian women aged 25–35 already own their homes, and 62 percent of those who don’t plan to buy — even if it means doing it alone.

These numbers aren’t just impressive. They’re transformative. They represent women stepping into financial agency and creating generational stability — often by forging new paths on their own terms.

That’s why stories like Karen Roy’s matter.

A new chapter at age 52

Roy didn’t launch her real estate career in her twenties. She didn’t have financial backing, a built-in network or extra time to spare. She was 52, working full time, raising her kids as a single mom — and still enrolled in an online real estate course.

“I had no extra support — but I had drive, purpose and a deep belief that I could still go after my goals,” Roy shares. “I wanted to show my kids that age doesn’t matter when it comes to determination.”

She started the course in February and finished by December — working at night, studying on weekends, and doing everything she could to not fail. By the following January, she was a fully licensed sales representative in Ontario.

At first, she tried to make it on her own, but quickly realized the value of support and community. One year in, she joined a team — and everything shifted.

“Joining a team gave me mentorship, ongoing training and a strong brand to stand behind,” she said. “It was the best decision I made.”

More than a career — A catalyst for freedom

Roy’s real estate journey has been more than a career move. It’s been a catalyst for personal power, creative expression, and long-term vision.

“Building a career in this industry hasn’t just helped me grow wealth — it’s empowered me to shape a lifestyle and business with intention, creativity, and long-term stability,” she said. “Most importantly, it gave me freedom — freedom to set goals that align with who I am, flexibility in how I show up for others and a foundation for future opportunities.”

That clarity doesn’t just benefit her clients — it fuels her passion for supporting other women in real estate, especially those navigating major life or career transitions.

“No matter what industry I’m in, my core identity as a teacher and problem-solver always shines through,” Roy said. “That means helping clients find the right home — but it also means supporting other women as they find their voice and power, too.”

Real talk on burnout, boundaries and hormone health

Roy brings something rare to the real estate space: a conversation about what happens behind the hustle. She’s not just a real estate pro — she’s also a certified nutrition consultant, Pilates instructor and author of I’m Not Crazy, You’re Not Crazy: It’s Menopause — A Girlfriend’s Guide to Survive.

“So many women in real estate are powering through hormonal changes, burnout, and life transitions without support or understanding,” she explains. “We need to normalize those conversations — because awareness and grace lead to better decisions, stronger boundaries, and sustainable success.”

Her book is a call to action for women in fast-paced, high-pressure industries to better understand their bodies — and use that knowledge as a leadership advantage, not a liability.

For women considering real estate: It’s not just about opening doors

“Real estate isn’t just about showing houses,” Roy said. “It’s about protecting people’s biggest investments, navigating emotional decisions, and showing up with integrity every single day.”

It’s a business that requires grit, grace, and responsiveness — and while it’s demanding, Karen believes the payoff is worth it.

“The more you put into this career, the more you can get out of it — not just financially, but personally. If you love building relationships, this work can be deeply fulfilling.”

And for women wondering if it’s “too late” to pivot? Roy is proof that there is no expiration date on reinvention.

Looking ahead: Shaping an industry that works with women

Roy is hopeful about the future of real estate as a platform for women’s empowerment, but also clear-eyed about what needs to shift.

“This industry has the power to offer independence, limitless earning potential, and the ability to build a business around your strengths,” she said. “But we need to create more honest conversations — about burnout, about boundaries, about midlife transitions.”

Her vision includes:

More mentorship for women in second careers

Greater visibility for women over 50

Integrated financial literacy and leadership development

Cultural shifts that embrace wellness and longevity, not just productivity

“Real estate can be more than a job — it can be a vehicle for freedom, confidence and generational wealth,” Roy said. “But it starts with women recognizing their value and getting access to the tools that help them claim it.”

Melanie C. Klein, M.A., is an empowerment and mindset coach.