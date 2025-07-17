Next time you’re working with a part-time agent, Jonathan Pressman writes, give them a chance to show you what they bring to the table before you jump to conclusions.

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Oh, no, you think to yourself. Not another part-timer who got their license after bingeing Million Dollar Listing.

Admit it: You’ve judged a part-time agent for their lack of commitment to the profession or idealistic views about the business. After all, how can they possibly expect to keep up with the seasoned agents consistently putting in 50 hours a week or more?

We’ve all heard the idiom urging us not to judge a book by its cover, and when it comes to part-time agents, it’s definitely true. If you’re not convinced of that, here are five reasons why you shouldn’t confuse a part-time agent with a rookie agent.

Part-time doesn’t mean uncommitted

According to the National Association of Realtors, the average Realtor works 35 hours per week, putting the typical agent right on the cusp between full-time and part-time. But the number of hours doesn’t determine how committed an agent is to their clients, how much they know about the business or even how many sales they close.

Part-time doesn’t mean less productive

Most real estate agents are judged by their productivity, not the number of hours they work. An agent might think of themselves as a part-timer, but if they close more deals than the full-time agent, most people would agree they’re the more experienced, successful agent.

Some part-timers just prefer the flexibility

For many agents, a career in real estate is attractive because it provides flexibility. There are countless reasons why a great agent might prefer to work part time, from caring for family members to pursuing their passions. A top-tier agent with a busy personal life or other commitments could have plenty of experience and should never be faulted for choosing how they want to balance work and life.

Some part-timers focus on a niche market

While some part-time agents will work with any client who comes their way, others prefer to home in on a small, niche market with less supply. As a result, they might only need to invest 20 or 25 hours per week to successfully run their business.

Some part-time agents might have real-estate-adjacent careers

You probably wouldn’t call a longtime title clerk a real-estate rookie, even if they just got their license. There are countless licensees out there who might only work part time as agents, but have full-time jobs in real-estate adjacent roles. For example, a newer part-time agent might have 20 years of experience as a title agent, mortgage broker or home appraiser.

It’s important to recognize that we all bring unique skills and experiences to the job. So the next time you’re working with a part-time agent, give them a chance to show you what they bring to the table before you jump to conclusions.

Jonathan Pressman is a Realtor who writes on a wide range of financial topics. Connect with him on LinkedIn and Instagram.