Let’s set the record straight: Solo agent doesn’t mean solo mission.

Just because you’re not on a formal real estate team doesn’t mean you’re not part of a team. Whether it’s your brokerage, your local market, your vendors or the community you serve, being a team player as a solo agent isn’t just good karma. It’s good business.

So if you’re out here wearing all the hats (CEO, marketer, negotiator, therapist, magician, etc.) but still want to grow relationships, show up for your industry and build a brand people trust, this one’s for you.

Here are five ways to be a better team player as a solo agent (without losing your independence).

1. Collaborate, don’t compete

It’s easy to fall into the comparison trap when you’re building your business alone. But here’s a little truth bomb: The agents you’re comparing yourself to? They’re probably just as stressed and scrambling as you are.

Reach out. Grab coffee. Cheer them on. When you make collaboration part of your culture, you open the door to referrals, shared resources and a support system you didn’t know you needed.

Solo agent tip: Join a mastermind, attend local association events or start a text thread with agents you admire. Community over competition, always.

2. Support your brokerage culture

Even if you’re the only one working your deals, you’re still part of something bigger. Show up for the office events, share wins in the group chat and be the agent others want to have in the room.

Being a solo agent means your presence and attitude matter even more. And when the time comes that you need help (because let’s be real, it always comes), the goodwill you’ve built will pay you back in spades.

Pro tip: Set a recurring monthly meetup with fellow agents, whether it be for coffee, lunch or at your favorite brewery. Culture is built in the small moments, not just the big meetings.

3. Lift others up online (even if you don’t benefit directly)

The algorithm isn’t the only thing watching — your peers are, too. Celebrate other agents’ wins. Share that helpful Reel. Comment with intention, not competition.

It’s tempting to think “If I post about them, it takes away from me.” But in reality? It shows that you’re confident, collaborative and generous — three traits clients and colleagues remember.

Action idea: Commit to sharing one photo/video from your new recurring monthly meetup. Tag them. Thank them. Watch the good vibes come back tenfold.

4. Communicate like a pro

Nothing says “I’ve got my act together” like clear, kind, and timely communication. Whether you’re co-broking a deal, working with a transaction coordinator or sending a repair request, your ability to keep people in the loop matters.

When other agents enjoy working with you, guess what happens? They’re more likely to send you referrals, recommend you to clients, and hope they land on the other side of the deal again.

Solo agent strength: You control the experience. So be the one who makes a deal feel seamless — not stressful. Communicate timely, respectfully and with intention. After all, we are all in this together.

5. Pay it forward

Remember what it felt like to write your first contract? Or walk into a training where everyone seemed to already know each other? Be the person who says hi. Offers advice. Welcomes the new agent.

Even as a solo agent, you have so much to give. And when you operate from a go-giver mindset, people notice. They remember. And most of all, they want to work with you.

Bonus benefit: Helping others doesn’t drain your energy when you’re intentional. It fuels it.

Being a solo agent doesn’t mean doing it alone.

The best agents I know? They show up. They speak up. And they support others, whether they’re on a team or not.

So don’t wait until you “make it” to be a better teammate in this industry. Start today. Send the DM. Give the compliment. Be the agent who leads with heart.

Because success is sweeter when it’s shared — and there’s room at the table for all of us. Pull up a chair.