Trainer Terry LeClair shares how these four internal forces create the foundation for success not only in real estate sales, but in life.

Success in real estate isn’t just about listings, lead generation or the right customer relationship management (CRM) system. Those things matter, but they’re not what makes someone unstoppable. The most powerful tools in your business are internal: belief, desire, faith and persistence.

These four inner forces create the foundation for success not only in sales but in life. As someone who has sold over 100 homes a year for 15 years in a row (no buyer’s agents), coached more than 20,000 agents and led teams across North America, I can tell you with certainty: Mindset beats mechanics every time.

In this article, I’m going to walk you through how these four qualities — belief, desire, faith and persistence — can reshape your business and your life. Not in theory, but in the day-to-day trenches of real estate, where deals fall apart, clients ghost you and self-doubt can feel like the loudest voice in the room.

Belief: The root of every closing

Belief isn’t optional in this business — it’s essential. You can have the best scripts, the fanciest business cards and a listing presentation that makes brokers jealous … but if you don’t believe you bring real value, your clients won’t either.

In my early days as a young agent, I watched a seasoned pro lose listing after listing because he lacked one thing: conviction. He didn’t believe he was worth 6 percent. He second-guessed his pricing. The clients felt it and went with someone else.

Compare that to a newer agent I once coached. She didn’t have decades of experience, but she believed in her ability to serve at a high level. She communicated with confidence. She followed up with consistency. Within a year, she’d closed $14 million in volume, and it all started with belief.

Real estate application

Before every appointment, ask: “Do I believe I’m the best choice for this client?”

Record yourself delivering your listing pitch. If you don’t sound confident, work on it like you would a script. Confidence is a muscle and comes from practicing and honing your skills.

Build belief through action: learning your market stats, mastering negotiation, developing above-average presentation skills and stacking small wins.

Belief is the switch that turns “I’ll try” into “I will.” It’s not something you find; it’s something you build.

Desire: The fire that fuels follow-up

Desire is more than goal-setting. It’s the emotional engine that powers you through long days, late-night CMAs and tough conversations with clients. And in this industry, if your “why” isn’t strong enough, you’ll burn out fast.

Think about this: Desire is what gets you to follow up for the seventh time with a lead who hasn’t replied. It’s what gets you to door knock after three people slammed the door. It’s what pushes you to host that open house even though you already had a 60-hour week.

But here’s the twist: In real estate, the strongest desire comes from service. The desire to truly help families make good decisions. The desire to represent your community well. The desire to leave a legacy. When that kind of purpose drives you, you become magnetic.

Real estate application

Write down your “why.” Not just “make more money,” but who that money helps. What does it fund? Freedom? Family? Contribution?

Channel your desire into a routine: daily prospecting, weekly check-ins, monthly marketing reviews. Discipline is desire in motion.

Set a goal bigger than yourself. A team. A foundation. How to impact my neighborhood. When the goal expands, so does the fuel.

Faith: Selling without seeing

Faith is often misunderstood. It’s not wishful thinking. It’s confidence in the process, even when the results haven’t yet materialized. It’s trusting your efforts will compound even when the leads are slow or the escrows are falling through.

In real estate, faith is going on a listing appointment knowing the seller is also interviewing three other agents and showing up with full confidence anyway. It’s launching a farming campaign in a neighborhood you’ve never sold in before. It’s continuing to post valuable content even when you’re not getting likes … yet.

Faith is what separates the average agents from the top producers. Because while the average agent is riding the rollercoaster of results, the top producers are anchored by belief in their systems.

Real estate application

Set 90-day benchmarks, not nine-day expectations. Faith is built on consistency.

Track activities, not just outcomes. Did you make the calls? Send the postcards? Host the event? Post those social media clips? Record that video? That’s what you control.

Practice “faith rituals”: affirmations, meditation or journaling. If it helps you stay mentally strong, it’s worth it.

When you lead with faith, you stop reacting to the business and start running it.

Persistence: The real X-factor

There are agents who are talented… and there are agents who show up. The ones who win in the long run will always be the ones who show up.

Persistence is following up after six months of no reply, only to have the client finally say, “Thank you for not giving up on me.” It’s rewriting your farming letter after zero responses and sending it again. It’s learning from rejection instead of retreating from it. It’s about rerecording that video over and over until you get it just right.

In this business, the deals that change your life often show up just after the moment most agents would’ve quit.

I once coached a luxury agent who spent 12 months farming a coastal neighborhood — postcards, events, newsletters, the works. Zero listings. Month 13? He got three calls, landed two listings and closed $15 million in GCI. His edge wasn’t talent; it was time.

Real estate application

Use a CRM religiously. Persistence without systems is just stress.

Follow the 5-5-5 rule daily: Five follow-up calls, five sphere check-ins, five social media DMs. That’s persistence, automated.

Remind yourself: “My future self is counting on me not to quit today.”

Persistence is the bridge between potential and payoff.

Putting it all together: A real estate blueprint

Let’s connect the dots with a real-world framework. You’re farming a new neighborhood. Here’s how belief, desire, faith and persistence show up:

Belief: You commit to becoming the go-to expert, knowing you can bring unmatched service, even if no one knows you yet.

Desire: You care deeply about helping those homeowners get top dollar or downsize into the next chapter of life.

Faith: You invest in marketing and events, trusting that consistency will build trust and traction.

Persistence: You show up month after month, learning what works, adjusting your strategy and never giving up, even when the response is crickets.

Success isn’t mysterious. It’s methodical. And it’s built from the inside out.

Final thoughts: The inner edge of elite agents

Inman readers are the sharpest in the business. You know that tools and tactics matter. But when two agents have access to the same tools, the one who closes more deals is the one who embodies these four qualities.

When you cultivate belief, your confidence grows. When you strengthen your desire, your motivation becomes intrinsic. When you deepen faith, you stay grounded through turbulence. And when you practice persistence, you become unstoppable.

If you’ve been feeling stuck, plateaued or just wondering what’s next, don’t look outward. Look inward. The next level isn’t a better CRM; it’s a better mindset.

And the best part? These four traits — belief, desire, faith and persistence — they’re already inside you. You just have to activate them.

Keep going. Your best year is still in front of you.

Terry LeClair is a seasoned real estate professional and trainer with over 30 years of experience. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.