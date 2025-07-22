July is Luxury Month at Inman. We’ll take the temperature of the luxury market, talk to top producers in the ultra-luxury space and dive into the luxe trends of today — all culminating at Luxury Connect in San Diego, where we’ll announce this year’s Golden I Club honorees.

Working with high-profile clients isn’t as glamourous as it looks

Forget what you’ve seen on real estate reality shows where agents are in fancy clothes, driving luxury cars, rolling up to multimillion dollar estates and high fiving the athlete or celebrity client.

If you want to work with this clientele, you must adopt the mindset of a luxury hotel concierge. You must always be on your toes and be extremely resourceful, along with providing critical information quickly and in an easy-to-understand manner.

If the properties you are showing/discussing turn out not to be what they want, you need to be able to pivot quickly with other options at the ready that you have already scouted out. You don’t want to figure it out as you go along with these kinds of clients. While they certainly can, you must help them do so, no matter how many times they change their mind.

Watch your words and think ahead

This is not the time to overwhelm or try to impress by speaking in industry jargon. Whatever resources and tools you need, you should have them with you, and you need to prepare ahead of time. The homework and legwork should already be done by the time you meet them.

While questions are likely to come up during the showings, you can work on those as you are helping them. Having another agent or an assistant may help in tracking the information down sooner while you are in the field with the client.

These are very busy people whose time is limited, and they don’t have time to waste while you fumble trying to figure something out. First impressions matter, and they won’t be afraid to cut you loose if they don’t think you have a solid grasp of what they are trying to accomplish.

Confidentiality is key

When a referral is placed with a celebrity or high-profile client, keep it on the down low. You may be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Make sure you understand what it says and what you can or cannot do. Loop in your broker and/or an attorney to help you navigate through the specifics of the agreement.

Do not attempt to skirt the lines and be in breach of that agreement, or your trust and credibility will be totally lost. Nothing should be mentioned to anyone outside of those who may need to know and only for the purpose of serving the client.

If you are searching for properties not publicly listed on the market, do not identify who the client is or describe them in a manner that would be easy to figure out. You should not utilize this opportunity to market for other business. This is not the time to brag or post on social media.

Photos should not be taken with the client during the search or closing process without their permission. Many are very private and do not want it to be known they are searching for real estate or where they ended up buying, renting or that you are selling their home.

Fielding media inquiries

The press does get wind of celebrity real estate transactions, and they often report on them, but you don’t want to be their source. Doing so could compromise their safety and security and that of their family.

Make sure you understand what you are allowed or not allowed to say if you are contacted by the media with respect to a client you have represented in buying or selling a home. Most agents decline to comment when representing a celebrity purchase or home sale.

Cara Ameer is a bi-coastal agent licensed in California and Florida with Coldwell Banker. You can follow her on Facebook or on X, formerly known as Twitter.