Inman proudly announces the newest members of the 2025 Inman Golden I Club.

The luxury real estate industry thrives on innovation, propelled by professionals who consistently raise the bar for both colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales.

Now in its sixth year, the Golden I Club honors the top luxury agents and brokers, the most innovative luxury properties and more.

Winners for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team from around the industry and include top luxury agents, teams, and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.

The winners were celebrated today at Inman Luxury Connect. The 2025 Golden I Club finalists are:

Top Luxury Agent: Serena Boardman, Sotheby’s International Realty

Top Luxury Team: Williams & Williams, Beverly Hills Estates

Top Luxury Brokerage: William Raveis

Top Luxury Tech or Tool: Rechat

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for Luxury Home or Property: ‘The Farralone Estate,’ Los Angeles, by Craig Knizek and Blair Chang, The Agency

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for Luxury New Development: One High Line, Deborah Kern, Steve Gold, and team at Corcoran Sunshine

Best City Sale: 391 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, by buyer’s agent Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates, and seller’s agent Ben Bacal, Revel Real Estate, for $86 million

Best Beach Sale: 4610 Makena Rd in Maui, Hawaii, by Concierge Auctions, for $20.16 million

Best Mountain Sale: “Sky Mesa,” 1525 Star Mesa Dr., Aspen, Colorado, by Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, for $59 million

Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.