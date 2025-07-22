Inman proudly announces the finalists of the 2025 Inman Golden I Club.

Now in its sixth year, the Golden I Club honors the top luxury agents and brokers, the most innovative luxury properties and more. The luxury real estate industry thrives on innovation, propelled by professionals who consistently raise the bar for both colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales.

The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team from around the industry and include top luxury agents, teams, and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.

The winners will be celebrated later this month at Inman Luxury Connect. The 2025 Golden I Club finalists are:

Top Luxury Agent

Top Luxury Team

Top Luxury Brokerage

Top Luxury Tech or Tool 

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for Luxury Home or Property

  • 2160 Monterey Blvd, Hermosa Beach, California, by Ed Kaminsky and Kaminsky Real Estate Group 
  • 1370 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, Florida, by Jack Elkins, William Raveis
  • ‘La Dune,’ Gin Lane, Southampton, New York, by Concierge Auctions
  • ‘The Farralone Estate,’ Los Angeles, by Craig Knizek and Blair Chang, The Agency

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for Luxury New Development

  • One High Line, Deborah Kern, Steve Gold, and team at Corcoran Sunshine
  • The Willow, New York City, by Alex Lambert, Compass
  • 111 West 57th Street, by Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International 

Best City Sale

  • 391 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, by buyer’s agent Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates, and seller’s agent Ben Bacal, Revel Real Estate, for $86 million
  • 1028 Ridgedale Dr., Beverly Hills, California, by Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency and Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates, for $60 million
  • 973 5th Ave, New York City, by Carrie Chiang, Corcoran Group, for $46 million
  • 2990 Broadway St San Francisco, by Stacey Caen and Joseph Lucier, Sotheby’s International Realty, for $26.5 million 
  • 150 Charles St. duplex, New York City, by Jim St. Andre, Compass, and Peter Zaitzeff, SERHANT., for $60 million
  • 220 Central Park South full-floor condo, off-market sale, New York City, by Deborah Kern, Corcoran Group, for $82.5 million
  • 630 Nimes Rd, Los Angeles, by buyer’s agents Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates and Kurt Rappaort, Westside Estate Agency, and seller’s agents Stephen Resnick, Jonathan Nash, David Parnes and James Harris, Carolwood Estates, for $110 million

Best Beach Sale

  • 4610 Makena Rd in Maui, Hawaii, by Concierge Auctions, for $20.16 million
  • 4445 Sabal Palm Rd, Miami, Florida, by Stephanie Jourdan Pedron, Consultants Immobilier, for $85 million 
  • 88 La Gorce Circle, Miami, Florida, by Nelson Gonzalez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, for $74.25 million 
  • 530 South Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, Florida, by Jack Rooney, Douglas Elliman, for $73 million
  • 1320 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, California, by Paige Charnick, Beach Equities, for $6.75 million
  • Naples, Florida, three home sale, by Michael McCumber, Gulf Coast International Properties, for $220 million 

Best Mountain Sale

  • 2965 Trails Edge, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, by Chris Paoli, The Agency, for $17.45 million 
  • 532 E Hopkins Ave, units A and B, Aspen, Colorado, by Alexandra George, AG Aspen, for $39.5 million
  • 844 Roaring Fork Rd, Aspen, Colorado, by Marian Lansburgh and Jennifer Engel, Compass, for $32 million 
  • “Sky Mesa,” 1525 Star Mesa Dr., Aspen, Colorado, by Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, for $59 million 
  • “Casteel Creek,” Edwards, Colorado, by Concierge Auctions, for $22.4 million 

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Luxury Connect at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, July 28 -29, 2025. 

Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.

