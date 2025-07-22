Inman proudly announces the finalists of the 2025 Inman Golden I Club.

Now in its sixth year, the Golden I Club honors the top luxury agents and brokers, the most innovative luxury properties and more. The luxury real estate industry thrives on innovation, propelled by professionals who consistently raise the bar for both colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales.

The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team from around the industry and include top luxury agents, teams, and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.

The winners will be celebrated later this month at Inman Luxury Connect. The 2025 Golden I Club finalists are:

Top Luxury Agent

Top Luxury Team

Top Luxury Brokerage

Top Luxury Tech or Tool

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for Luxury Home or Property

2160 Monterey Blvd, Hermosa Beach, California, by Ed Kaminsky and Kaminsky Real Estate Group

1370 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, Florida, by Jack Elkins, William Raveis

‘La Dune,’ Gin Lane, Southampton, New York, by Concierge Auctions

‘The Farralone Estate,’ Los Angeles, by Craig Knizek and Blair Chang, The Agency

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for Luxury New Development

One High Line, Deborah Kern, Steve Gold, and team at Corcoran Sunshine

The Willow, New York City, by Alex Lambert, Compass

111 West 57th Street, by Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International

Best City Sale

391 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, by buyer’s agent Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates , and seller’s agent Ben Bacal, Revel Real Estate , for $86 million

1028 Ridgedale Dr., Beverly Hills, California, by Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency and Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates, for $60 million

973 5th Ave, New York City, by Carrie Chiang, Corcoran Group, for $46 million

2990 Broadway St San Francisco, by Stacey Caen and Joseph Lucier, Sotheby’s International Realty, for $26.5 million

150 Charles St. duplex, New York City, by Jim St. Andre, Compass, and Peter Zaitzeff, SERHANT. , for $60 million

220 Central Park South full-floor condo, off-market sale, New York City, by Deborah Kern, Corcoran Group, for $82.5 million

630 Nimes Rd, Los Angeles, by buyer’s agents Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates and Kurt Rappaort, Westside Estate Agency, and seller’s agents Stephen Resnick, Jonathan Nash, David Parnes and James Harris, Carolwood Estates, for $110 million

Best Beach Sale

4610 Makena Rd in Maui, Hawaii, by Concierge Auctions, for $20.16 million

4445 Sabal Palm Rd, Miami, Florida, by Stephanie Jourdan Pedron, Consultants Immobilier , for $85 million

88 La Gorce Circle, Miami, Florida, by Nelson Gonzalez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, for $74.25 million

530 South Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, Florida, by Jack Rooney, Douglas Elliman , for $73 million

1320 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, California, by Paige Charnick, Beach Equities , for $6.75 million

Naples, Florida, three home sale, by Michael McCumber, Gulf Coast International Properties , for $220 million

Best Mountain Sale

2965 Trails Edge, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, by Chris Paoli, The Agency, for $17.45 million

532 E Hopkins Ave, units A and B, Aspen, Colorado, by Alexandra George, AG Aspen , for $39.5 million

844 Roaring Fork Rd, Aspen, Colorado, by Marian Lansburgh and Jennifer Engel, Compass, for $32 million

“Sky Mesa,” 1525 Star Mesa Dr., Aspen, Colorado, by Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate , for $59 million

“Casteel Creek,” Edwards, Colorado, by Concierge Auctions, for $22.4 million

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Luxury Connect at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, July 28 -29, 2025.

Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.