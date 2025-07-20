Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Marketing and personal branding aren’t just optional; they’re the fuel that powers a successful real estate business in today’s environment. But too often, agents overcomplicate it. They wait for big campaigns or expensive tools, when in reality, small daily actions done consistently are what build powerful brands and attract clients.

Here I’ll share 10 specific, simple and effective marketing activities you can choose from. Pick one or two and start doing them daily. Consistently doing these activities will lead to the personal brand you desire.

1. DM 10 people a day

Direct messaging isn’t just for influencers. It’s one of the fastest, most authentic ways to connect. One way to deepen your connection with people you know is by starting off each morning by DMing 10 people on social media. The more personal and heartfelt it is, the better. Here are a few ideas:

Compliment a vacation photo

Congratulate an achievement

Send a memory that popped up

For sending a memory that popped up, use the format: “I saw this, and it reminded me of when we [shared moment]. I hope you’re doing well.”

DMing ten people each morning deepens relationships, keeps you top of mind and builds your brand. All without asking for anything. It also primes the algorithm for the social platform that you are active on the platform, and many believe sending DMs or commenting on other people’s posts just before posting on your feed leads to increased engagement on your post.

2. Send a selfie video to a past client

Personalized selfie videos texted to past clients are a great way to make sure they know you are thinking of them. One way to do this is to pull over when you’re near their home and shoot a 15-second video:

“Hey! I was just driving through your neighborhood and thought of you guys. Hope everything’s going great. Do you still love the house?”

Make it personal. Add a question. That’s how conversations and referral opportunities start.

3. Post the answer to a common client question

What are people asking you right now? Odds are if two or more people have asked you the same question, others would like to know the answer as well. This is a cue for you to turn that question into content.

Here are a few examples of questions you might get regularly that you can turn into social media content:

Should I put my home on the market or wait until later in the year?

Should I buy a home now or wait, and hope that interest rates come down?

Are there any special financing programs for first-time homebuyers?

The key? Use relatable stories to build trust and show your expertise. Ask the question, then answer the question. As you explain the answer, sprinkle in stories of clients you’ve worked with and the decisions they made after asking the question. Share their concerns and how, after making the decision to move forward, they are glad they did due to the results they received.

An example of this might be something like this:

“Last year I had a client ask me, ‘Should I rent for another year or buy now even though rates are high?’ He wondered if prices might come down or rates might be lower a year after he renewed his lease. After discussing it, we found a great program for first-time homebuyers that allowed him to purchase a home and start building equity in a home he owned instead of building equity for his landlord.

“It turned out prices actually went up and rates were higher than they were when he bought his home last year. On top of that, the landlord wanted to raise his rent. Now every situation is different, but if you’re wondering if you should renew your lease or buy a home, I’d love to see if I can give you the best information possible for you to decide what is best for you.”

4. Share the story behind a past sale

There’s no expiration date on a great story. Even if a sale happened years ago, sharing how you helped a client overcome a challenge resonates.

Tell the story:

Who they were (first-time buyer, investor, seller with a deadline)

What the obstacle was

How you helped them win

Make the people and the process the hero, not you. That’s how you attract similar clients and build your brand as a problem solver.

5. Send a thank you video to a past referrer

This one’s simple and powerful. There is never a bad time to say thank you. This is a sample of what one of these videos you could text or email might sound like:

“Hey, I was just thinking about the [client’s name] you referred to me. That was such a great experience for me and them, and I just wanted to say thank you again for trusting me. You may have referred me a buyer, but now I have new friends. Hope you and your family are doing great, and thanks again for thinking of me.”

Gratitude breeds reciprocity. You’ll stay top of mind, and the next time they hear someone say they’re thinking of buying or selling, they’ll think of you.

6. Share a helpful tip with another agent

One of the most underutilized opportunities for agents is referrals from agents in other markets. The first step in this process is building a list of agents in other markets you know from events you’ve attended, met through coaching programs or who you follow on social media. One of the best ways to be their agent of choice for sending referrals for your market is to be memorable.

The people I remember the most are the people who helped me in some way. One of the best ways to be helpful to agents is to share information about how they can do more business. If you see a video or article that helped your business, DM it to another agent or group of agents.

It could sound something like this:

“I saw this video on Instagram Reels strategies that I found interesting, and I thought it might help you as well. I hope it’s helpful. P.S. Thanks in advance for keeping me in mind if you have any referrals I can help in (your city). I will treat them like family and pay you a 30 percent referral fee as a thank you for the referral.”

It’s a subtle, generous way to nurture your referral network. By sharing something of value plus offering a little extra for the referral, you will be their agent of choice for your area.

7. Send a hot sheet listing to a hot buyer

Start your day by scanning the hot sheet. If a new listing fitting the criteria for one of your buyers shows up, send it immediately. Bonus points for sending the details along with a short BombBomb or screen-recorded video explaining why it stood out.

Speed + context = value.

8. Send a sold comp to a homeowner

If you see a closed sale that impacts a past client or a potential seller, let them know.

Use a video screen recording to walk them through the details, and say,

“Saw this just sold in your neighborhood. It will affect your home’s value, so I’ve included the MLS sheet sharing some of the details. Let me know if you’d like me to take a deeper dive into what effects this sale will have on your home’s value.”

This simple act positions you as their go-to advisor, not just a salesperson.

9. Invite someone to a local event

Going to a farmers market, art walk or community event? Invite people to join you. Invitations to local events, especially to recent buyer clients who are new to your area, are a great way to deepen and expand your sphere of influence.

“Hey, I’m going to attend the Art in the Park event Saturday. I’d love for the two of you to join me if you’d like to attend. If you’re already planning to attend, I’d love to say hi if you’re around!”

Relationships build brands. Real-world connection builds referrals.

10. Say thank you — out loud and often

Thank your vendors. Thank your cooperating agents. Thank your past clients.

Sending a $5 Starbucks gift card with a thank-you note to an agent on the other side of a transaction after a smooth closing builds your brand as an agent others want to do business with. Sending a simple surprise text to past clients just saying, “I appreciate you,” goes a long way in building your personal brand as someone who focuses on relationships instead of just transactions.

When you lead with gratitude, your mindset and your business expand.

Your brand is built in the reps

None of these activities are difficult. Most take five minutes or less. But they’re effective because they’re consistent, relationship-based, and rooted in value, not vanity.

Building a brand doesn’t require a viral video or a billboard. It requires presence, intention and small moments stacked over time. Choose a few of these to start with. Build them into your morning routine. And watch what happens when your name is the one people think of first.

That’s how personal brands grow and businesses scale — one touchpoint at a time.