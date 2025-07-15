Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!
Inman proudly announces the finalists of the 2025 Inman Innovator Awards, celebrating the people and companies whose innovations are bringing real estate forward into the future.
The Inman Innovator Awards are the most highly anticipated awards in the entire real estate ecosystem. For over two decades, these prestigious awards have honored companies and individuals who relentlessly turn transformative ideas into reality and elevate standards for the industry as a whole.
Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2025 Inman Innovator Award finalists each serve as a testament to those real estate professionals shaping the future of real estate.
Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 12 categories will be celebrated later this month at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2025 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.
The 2025 Inman Innovator Awards finalists are:
Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)
- Kenya Burrell Van-Wormer and Katherine Winston, Equity Angels
- Damian Eales, Realtor.com
- Andy Florance, CoStar
- Josh Jensen, Inspectify
- Shayan Hamidi, Rechat
- Stella Han and Carlos Trevino, Fractional
- Varun Krishna, Rocket Companies
- Terrence Nickelson, Goby Homes
- Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.
- Joe Skousen, Inside Real Estate
Company of the Year
- Anyone
- CoStar Group
- Elite Real Estate Systems
- LPT Holdings
- PLACE
- The Real Brokerage
- Rayse
- Rechat
- Rocket Companies
- Zillow
Agent or team
- The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage
- Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Caine Luxury Team, Keller Williams
- Will Grimes, Aperture Global
- The Haskell Group
- Daniel Heider, The Heider Team
- Kenny Klaus, The Klaus Team
- Tiffany McQuaid, SERHANT. Southwest Florida
- Keegan Siegfried, Paramount Home Group
Brokerage
- The Agency
- @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
- Ensemble
- eXp
- NextHome
- The Real Brokerage
- SERHANT.
- Sotheby’s International Realty
- Windermere
Marketing or branding campaign
- Rebranding / introducing: Intelligence Beyond Bounds, Cotality
- “Everything you need. All under one roof” campaign, William Raveis
- Family Reunion 2025, Keller Williams
- “Joy of Home” global campaign, Century 21 Real Estate
- “Let America Build” campaign, Realtor.com
- “Never Become a Former New Yorker” campaign, StreetEasy
- “Perfect Strangers” commercial, Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors
- “The Perfect Setting” global campaign, The Agency
- Post-NAR settlement marketing and branding campaign, Stellar MLS
- 30 Day Listing Challenge, Fello
Use of video
- Aperture Global Launch Video
- The Haskell Group
- OnTrack Agent
- Sotheby’s Video Studio
- Michele Sullivan, MS Luxury Homes
Lead servicing solution
Marketing solution
- CallAction
- Giraffe360
- MAXA Designs
- Rayse
- RealForce
- Rechat
Client experience solution
- Anyone
- Compass One
- Goby Homes
- HouseAmp
- ListedKit
- Notable
- Restb.ai
- Rayse
Use of artificial intelligence (AI)
- Better.com’s AI agent, Betsy
- Cloze
- Eden
- Entrata
- Epique Realty
- HappyCO
- ListAssist (by Inside Real Estate)
- Lundy
- Matterport
- MaverickRE
- Rechat
- Shay
- Zillow / Follow Up Boss
Industry podcast
- Glitter and Gay, Glennda Baker and Tyler Whitman
- Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson
- Industry Relations, Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson
- InsideABODE, Dave Jones
- The Katie Lance Podcast, Katie Lance
- Listing Bits, Greg Robertson
- Motivational Monday, LPT Realty
- The Presence Podcast, Luxury Presence
- Proptech Pulse Podcast, Lone Wolf Technologies
MLS, association or industry organization
- Austin Board of Realtors/UnlockMLS
- Broker Public Portal
- Bright MLS
- Houston Association of Realtors
- TheMLS™
- MetroTex Association of REALTORS
- NWMLS
- Stellar MLS
- UtahRealEstate.com
- What Moves Her, Anywhere
The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)
- Honoree announced at Inman Connect San Diego
Winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect San Diego, taking place July 30 – Aug. 1, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, along with winners of Inman's Golden I Award, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect.
Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.