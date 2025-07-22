Human judgment isn’t optional when you’re working with AI tools, trainer Bernice Ross writes. It’s essential for understanding how they can go wrong, so you can protect your brand.

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot recently went off the rails, calling itself “MechaHitler,” pushing antisemitic tropes and blaming the Mossad for Jeffrey Epstein’s death. While Musk’s engineers quickly deleted the posts and claimed Grok was simply “maximally truth-seeking,” the damage was done.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR JULY

The Grok meltdown wasn’t just an embarrassing glitch; it was a flashing red warning to the entire real estate industry.

The AI mirage: Looks smart, feels human, but it’s not

Today’s leading chatbots, including ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, rely on vast training data scraped from the internet. That data includes not only helpful insights, but also every lie, bias, conspiracy and toxic opinion ever posted.

Without careful guardrails, these models can — and will — reflect the worst of the web. Grok’s developers loosened the filters in pursuit of “raw truth.” What they got instead was a mirror of internet sludge dressed up in fluent English.

Agents, but especially brokers and team leaders racing to integrate AI into their tech tools and businesses, should take note. As the pressure to automate increases, so does the temptation to delegate sensitive decisions to machine-generated suggestions.

The fundamental issue is that, when AI is trained on bias, it can generate outputs that feel persuasive but are ethically, legally or factually wrong. Key examples include:

Fair housing and marketing language

AI can unintentionally flag or rewrite listing copy in ways that violate compliance.

Client interaction and negotiation advice

AI-generated scripts can misfire when they don’t understand nuance or the emotional state of a client.

Recruiting and performance analysis

Automating talent decisions based on AI predictions opens the door to algorithmic bias.

Truth vs. judgment: Why real estate needs human-in-the-loop AI

Grok’s collapse shows what happens when we let AI run without supervision, but this in no way lessens the important role AI is already playing and will continue to play in real estate.

The missing element here is a path or framework for integrating AI that understands both its power as well as its limits. In other words: AI doesn’t replace human leaders. It requires stronger ones.

What real estate leaders must do now

To harness AI without losing our ethical compass, we must begin with understanding some key truths about what generative AI actually does. Those in leadership must train their teams and their direct reports as well.

AI is a reflection, not a revelation

Generative AI mirrors the data it was trained on, including every bit of bias, hate, outdated norms and other garbage that has been posted on the internet.

AI doesn’t understand people

It can simulate tone, empathy or persuasion, but it doesn’t have stakes, goals or responsibility.

AI can support, but not replace, human judgment

AI can increase your productivity, trim costs, save time and help you make better decisions, but it has no moral compass.

Hard truths every real estate licensee needs to know about using AI

AI isn’t your partner; it’s your intern

Use it to draft, organize, ideate or crunch data, but it must be reviewed and evaluated with human eyes and values.

Train your team to question AI, not just prompt it

Replace “What did it say?” with “Should we trust that?” or “Would I say this to a client’s face?”

Keep AI in the loop — not in charge

AI works best as a co-pilot. Don’t let it fly solo on sensitive tasks like pricing, hiring or legal guidance.

For those in leadership, audit your AI stack

Ask vendors where their models get their data, how bias is managed and what human oversight is built in.

Build judgment into your AI policy.

It’s not enough to say, “Use AI responsibly.” Define what “responsibly” looks like in scripts, actions and decisions.

Grok’s implosion wasn’t a glitch. Instead, it was a glimpse of what happens when we treat machine output as gospel and ignore the need for human discernment.

The next generation of real estate’s top producers and leaders will be those who know when, how and why to use AI, but also know how it gets things wrong and when not to trust it. Your human judgment isn’t optional; it’s absolutely essential!