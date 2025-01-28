Despite challenges, municipalities are increasingly open to micro-unit developments as they seek innovative solutions to the affordability crisis, multifamily expert Michael Zaransky writes.

As the real estate market navigates an increasingly turbulent macroeconomy, the ongoing housing crisis has reached a boiling point for many would-be buyers and renters. For the latter, micro-units have emerged as a compelling option, merging thoughtful, affordable development with community engagement.

With more cities exploring the benefits of scaled-down living, these units could play a pivotal role in reshaping the rental landscape for a more inclusive and affordable future.

Addressing the affordability challenge

The rising cost of renting has intensified the housing affordability crisis across urban and suburban areas. Micro-units, compact apartments typically designed for single occupants or couples, present a practical solution to this growing issue.

These smaller living spaces not only meet the demand for affordable housing but also provide quality accommodations without compromising on essential amenities.

Due to their smaller square footage, micro-units reduce construction, maintenance and operational costs; this allows developers to offer lower monthly rents compared to traditional studio or one-bedroom apartments in luxury housing markets.

Additionally, these units often include high-end finishes and shared community spaces such as gyms, lounges and work-from-home areas, creating a well-rounded living experience.

Notably, the Urban Land Institute has highlighted micro-units as a viable strategy to address the affordability crisis. Over a decade ago, the institute recommended this model to municipalities, emphasizing its ability to provide cost-effective housing solutions.

Successful examples, such as MZ Capital Partners’ 112-unit micro-unit development in Naperville, Illinois, demonstrate the potential of these projects to balance affordability with quality. This project, which won an award for Multifamily Development of the Year, features luxurious shared spaces that extend beyond the private units, making it an appealing option for younger tenants seeking affordability without sacrificing lifestyle.

Navigating demographic trends and zoning challenges

Micro-units primarily cater to single, younger renters or couples, aligning with the lifestyles of individuals searching for vibrant urban or suburban environments. These areas typically feature nightlife, walkability, and access to employment hubs. However, this demographic focus limits micro-units’ applicability to locations attractive to this specific group, excluding quieter family-centric suburbs.

Zoning and municipal regulations often pose significant hurdles to micro-unit developments. Many cities maintain density restrictions that cap the number of units allowed per square foot of land. These requirements can render micro-unit projects financially unfeasible unless municipalities provide zoning variances to accommodate higher unit counts.

Developers must also work to dispel misconceptions, such as equating micro-units with transient single-room occupancies (SROs). Educating municipal authorities about the self-contained nature of micro-units – each with private kitchens and bathrooms – has proven instrumental in gaining approval.

Despite these challenges, municipalities are increasingly open to micro-unit developments as they seek innovative solutions to the affordability crisis. Backing from organizations like the Urban Land Institute and demonstrated success stories contribute to this growing acceptance. While micro-units are commonly unable to address the housing needs of large families, their ability to provide affordable, high-quality living spaces for individuals is a step forward in mitigating housing challenges.

Micro options

Micro-units offer an intuitive approach to affordability within the rental market. By providing well-designed spaces at approachable price points, such units bridge the gap between affordability and quality, offering a potential solution to a longstanding issue in the modern real estate industry.

Michael H. Zaransky is the founder and managing principal of MZ Capital Partners in Northbrook, Illinois. Founded in 2005, the company deals in multifamily properties.