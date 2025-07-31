If you normally get nervous during listing consultations, team leader Carl Medford offers reassurance that listening more than you speak can help you land the listing.

I went on a listing appointment last week where the topic of commissions never even came up. I was the third agent they interviewed and, after answering all their questions, asked, “Any final thoughts or questions?”

When they said, “No,” I simply stated, “I’m looking forward to working with you. I will send over the listing documents via DocuSign. Does that work for you?” They nodded affirmatively, and I left.

I followed up with an email reiterating what we had discussed and included important details about my compensation, potential compensation to a buyer’s agent, timeline and so on. Ironically, from the time I heard of the opportunity to the time I actually met with them was about two hours, so there was no time to go back the office, prepare a printed CMA or do any of the things I would normally do.

All I showed up with was my business card and the ability to ask questions. As it turned out, that was all I needed.

While you may stress out over listing appointments, many times you’ll be walking into a consultation where you and your reputation are already familiar to the homeowners. In my previous post, I explained some of the differentiators for working with those warm leads.

With that in mind, what should an ideal listing appointment look like, especially if you’ve already developed a rapport with the sellers?

1. Tour the home

Walk through, take notes and comment on features you like. Build rapport by asking them questions about specific attributes of the home.

2. Find a place to sit and talk

Ideally, a kitchen table is the best spot; however, some sellers may want to sit in the living or family room areas. Go with their preference unless it is an awkward space — if that occurs, ask if it would be possible to sit at a table.

3. Start asking questions

The critical fact to remember is that this meeting is about them, not you. You want to get the focus onto them and keep it there as long as possible. You want to determine their motivation for selling, along with any concerns they may have about the process.

Is their move a happy one or is it sad?

What kinds of memories do they have in the house?

What will they miss?

What are they looking forward to in their new location?

The key here is to get them talking; if you talk more than they do, you will likely lose the opportunity. They want emotional connection and assurance that you understand their goals, dreams and fears.

Effective listening is an art and flies in the face of how we normally operate, especially if you are a high energy “D-Type” individual.

4. Listen actively

Give the person speaking your full attention.

Lean in, keep an open posture so they know you are focused on them.

Do not interrupt.

Show engagement with eye contact, agreeing sounds, nodding and so on.

Ask their permission to take notes.

5. Eliminate distractions

Make sure your phone is on silent so you will not be disturbed.

Ensure that you are comfortably seated so you will not squirm.

Focus on them with your undivided attention.

6. Ask open-ended questions that go 3 levels deep

Here is an example of three-level questions:

Level 1

Agent: “Why are you thinking about selling your home?”

Client: “We’re thinking of moving to be closer to family.”

Level 2

Agent: “That makes sense. What’s motivating the move now instead of later?”

Client: “My parents are getting older and need more help, and we want our kids to grow up around them.”

Level 3

Agent: “That’s really important. How would being closer to them impact your daily life and your kids’ upbringing?”

Client: “It would bring us peace of mind. We could help out more easily, and our kids would get to know their grandparents while they still can.”

7. Reiterate what you have heard

Repeat back, in your own words, what you heard them and confirm that you understand. For example:

“So it sounds like you’re hoping to be on the market within three weeks. Is that right?”

8. Pay attention to their emotions

Listen to what’s not being said: Are they cold and factual or are elements of their conversation bringing up visible emotions?

“It sounds to me by the tone in your voice that you are nervous about this move. Can you give me a bit more information?”

9. Listen at their pace

DO NOT rush them.

DO NOT answer for them.

DO NOT guess where they are going.

DO NOT finish their sentences.

DO listen during the spaces, and resist the urge to jump in. They may need time to process their thoughts, and you need to give them as much time as needed to do so.

10. Resist the urge to correct or clarify

This is their time, not yours. Let them finish fully before you interject.

11. Hand over the reins to them

Once you have established rapport and determined their motivation and timeline, then hand the reins to them by asking, “What questions do you have for me?” In many cases, they are not concerned about things I would normally assume they would want to know about.

At this point, they will typically begin to ask you about the things that are important to them. This gives you another opportunity to listen and respond to close the deal.

