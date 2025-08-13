Quick Read

  • Agent Image partners with RealScout to integrate lead generation and nurturing tools into their ACCESS website platform
  • The integration includes four new widgets: Home Search, Home Value, Agent Listings and Office Listings
  • The partnership helps agents centralize their marketing activities in one system while aiming to prevent buyer loss to national portals like Zillow
It’s not uncommon for brokerage-provided websites to not be the fully-formed marketing engines they’re intended to be.

They also tend to lack features and functionality that help the individual agent under the brokerage banner.

Agent Image, a company that has been working to change that mindset for the industry, is taking another step toward that goal by aligning with proven lead-generation and nurture solution, RealScout, Inman has learned.

Best of all, the companies say the partnership can help prevent agents and brokerages from losing home buyers to national portals, like Zillow or Homes.com.

Agent Image’s primary product, an agent-centered website creation platform called ACCESS, was launched to give back creative and strategic control to the individual agent or team with agency-level visuals and professionalism.

Now ACCESS customers can catalyze their web presence with RealScout’s automated lead detection and communication features.

This means that agents can combine the bulk of their marketing and sales funnel activity in a single system. The system reduces logins, centralizes lead information, connects marketing effectiveness to lead quality, and offers faster and more calculated responses.

Software integrations like this help real estate lead generation efforts because they ensure that no information was lost while trying to bridge separate software products.

In practical terms, agents don’t need to copy over or manually connect a lead’s information (name, location, budget, pre-approval status, etc.) to their email or text campaign, for example. It allows for greater confidence that each message being sent or listing shared is a good match for the individual.

RealScout and Agent Image worked together to create a series of widgets — or task-specific software functions — that users can plug into their ACCESS website’s CMS, or content management system. A CMS is the interface used to control what’s on a website, like the text and images, as well as any more advanced tools like listing feeds, forms and newsletter sign-ups.

The Home Search widget delivers an engaging, branded search experience for website visitors. And the Home Value widget is designed to capture seller leads with automated home valuation tools, then plug them into a custom email and text-based nurture campaign.

Two other widgets focus on listings. One showcases agent listings to drive interest and engagement while the other does it for office-wide listings. Each are accompanied by calls-to-action to attract potential buyers.

“For years, RealScout has built a reputation as the best-in-class collaborative home search and lead nurture system in real estate,” said Andrew Flachner, CEO of RealScout, in an announcement sent to Inman. “This integration with Agent Image’s ACCESS platform creates a seamless experience where attractive website design meets powerful functionality, helping agents convert more visitors into clients and nurture them effectively throughout their buying or selling journey.”

RealScout is recognize for its ability to stay in touch with leads even as their status changes. It can adjust message frequency, change up property preferences and send narrowly-focused market reports on the fly with little to no manual intervention. It should become a popular add-on to ACCESS websites.

Jon Krabbe, Co-Founder of Agent Image said in a statement that “by integrating with RealScout, we’re delivering a best-in-class home search experience and powerful lead nurture automation. Both ACCESS and our Agent Image product line work seamlessly with RealScout, IDX, or both — giving agents the flexibility to customize their online presence and lead capture tools.”

