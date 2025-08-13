Texas-based real estate franchisor Keller Williams has hired former AT&T exec Sandra Howard to lead its marketing team. Howard has more than 20 years of marketing and advertising experience with some of the globe’s largest brands, including AT&T, Southwest and Burger King.

Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams has chosen former AT&T and Southwest executive Sandra Howard as its new chief marketing officer.

In her role, Howard will contribute to KW’s growth through strategic marketing, branding, and communications-driven innovation and initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Sandra as our new CMO and member of the company’s executive team,” said Chris Czarnecki, KW CEO and president, in a prepared statement. “With two decades of shaping brand strategy and delivering transformative results for some of the world’s most recognized companies, Sandra brings a wealth of experience to elevate our competitive position and the brands of our agents and franchisees, which is key to our continued robust growth.”

Sandra Howard

Howard has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and advertising strategy at the world’s biggest food, retail and travel brands, including Burger King, Southwest Airlines and AT&T. Most recently, Howard was the brand strategy and insights lead for LERMA/, a Dallas-based full-service advertising agency that’s won two Ad Age awards for small agency of the year and A-list standout, and made Adweek‘s 2025 list of fastest growing agencies.

Howard has also won several marketing awards, including a Gold Cannes Lion for AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign, a North American Gold Effie Winner for Southwest’s “Bags Fly Free” TV campaign, and recognition in Adweek as a Guerrilla Marketer of the Year.

“Keller Williams doesn’t just talk about values; we live them,” Howard said in a written statement on Tuesday. “This is a brand built by real estate entrepreneurs who do the hard work, share their success and show up for each other. That’s exactly the kind of culture I want to help lead and elevate.”

“In today’s market, relevance beats recognition. People don’t choose brands they know; they choose the ones that choose them back,” she added. “Our vision is to empower agents to lead with empathy, listen with intention and serve with authenticity so we don’t just show up in the market, we stand out.”

Howard is the fourth executive hire Keller Williams has made this year, including new CEO Chris Czarnecki, Chief Financial Officer Tim Dieffenbacher and Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer Stacie Herron.

Email Marian McPherson

Keller Williams
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×