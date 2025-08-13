Texas-based real estate franchisor Keller Williams has hired former AT&T exec Sandra Howard to lead its marketing team. Howard has more than 20 years of marketing and advertising experience with some of the globe’s largest brands, including AT&T, Southwest and Burger King.

In her role, Howard will contribute to KW’s growth through strategic marketing, branding, and communications-driven innovation and initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Sandra as our new CMO and member of the company’s executive team,” said Chris Czarnecki, KW CEO and president, in a prepared statement. “With two decades of shaping brand strategy and delivering transformative results for some of the world’s most recognized companies, Sandra brings a wealth of experience to elevate our competitive position and the brands of our agents and franchisees, which is key to our continued robust growth.”

Howard has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and advertising strategy at the world’s biggest food, retail and travel brands, including Burger King, Southwest Airlines and AT&T. Most recently, Howard was the brand strategy and insights lead for LERMA/, a Dallas-based full-service advertising agency that’s won two Ad Age awards for small agency of the year and A-list standout, and made Adweek‘s 2025 list of fastest growing agencies.

Howard has also won several marketing awards, including a Gold Cannes Lion for AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign, a North American Gold Effie Winner for Southwest’s “Bags Fly Free” TV campaign, and recognition in Adweek as a Guerrilla Marketer of the Year.

“Keller Williams doesn’t just talk about values; we live them,” Howard said in a written statement on Tuesday. “This is a brand built by real estate entrepreneurs who do the hard work, share their success and show up for each other. That’s exactly the kind of culture I want to help lead and elevate.”

“In today’s market, relevance beats recognition. People don’t choose brands they know; they choose the ones that choose them back,” she added. “Our vision is to empower agents to lead with empathy, listen with intention and serve with authenticity so we don’t just show up in the market, we stand out.”

Howard is the fourth executive hire Keller Williams has made this year, including new CEO Chris Czarnecki, Chief Financial Officer Tim Dieffenbacher and Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer Stacie Herron.

