Technology in real estate can be a beautiful thing — when it works.



It can streamline your transactions, keep your pipeline humming and even make you feel like you’ve got an extra set of hands in the business.

But when it doesn’t work? You’re stuck with clunky logins, wasted hours, frustrated agents and a subscription fee that’s burning a hole in your P&L.

The truth is, there’s no shortage of shiny new tools promising to change your business. The challenge is figuring out which ones actually will, without draining your budget or your sanity.

Here’s my guide for choosing the right tech partners while steering clear of the time-wasters and budget-busters.

1. Don’t shy away from demos — all of them

If you’re going to invest time and money into a platform, you deserve to see it in action.

Book the demos. Every single one you’re even mildly curious about. But here’s the key: You control the pace, not them.

When the sales rep inevitably asks, “Can I call you next week to follow up?” be clear:

“I’m in the exploratory phase and will need at least 30 days before I make any decisions.”

This buys you breathing room to compare options side by side, without pressure.

2. Compare apples to apples

It’s tempting to go with the cheapest option, but in tech, dollars and cents don’t tell the full story.

Request a full feature list from each platform. Then evaluate which ones meet your actual needs, not just the basics. For example, if your transaction management system doesn’t include reporting, are you going to end up buying a second tool just to fill that gap?

Sometimes the “budget-friendly” choice is the most expensive in the long run.

3. Ask about product updates and feedback loops

Good tech isn’t static. It should evolve with your business.

Find out:

How often are updates released

Whether they prioritize client feedback

How they communicate changes to users

If the answer sounds vague (“we update as needed”) or you’re hearing crickets when you ask about customer input, that’s a red flag. A responsive tech partner values your voice as much as your invoice.

4. Evaluate support like your business depends on it

Because it does.

Ask:

What’s their average response time?

What time zone is their help desk in?

Do they have weekend or after-hours support?

Even the best platforms will hit a snag. The difference between a small hiccup and a deal-derailing disaster often comes down to how quickly you can get help.

5. Talk to real, current users

A sales pitch will always sound perfect. A user review will tell you the real story.

Ask your rep for two or three clients you can speak to directly. And when you get them on the phone, skip the surface-level questions.

Here’s what to ask:

What challenges did you have during onboarding?

How responsive was support after you went live?

If you could start over, would you choose this platform again? Why or why not?

Pay attention to any hesitation in their voice. That’s where the truth shines through.

Choosing the right tech partner isn’t just about features; it’s about fit. It’s about finding a system and a support team that can grow with your business, adapt to your feedback and actually make your life easier.

Don’t let the pressure of a sales cycle rush your decision. Don’t be blinded by the cheapest price tag. And above all, remember that the right tech partner will feel less like a vendor and more like a teammate.

The goal isn’t to impress your peers with the latest platforms; it’s to find the ones that make your job easier, your clients happier and your results better.

Jessica Souza is a broker-owner and author. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Instagram.