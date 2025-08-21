Attorneys from Hagens Berman have urged consumers that have sold a home since 2021 with the aid of an “online real estate agent” to reach out to the firm since they may be eligible for compensation as a result of “deceptive practices” by the real estate industry.

Attorneys at one of the law firms that served as co-lead counsel in the Moehrl class-action commission lawsuit are taking aim at the real estate industry yet again.

Consumer-rights law firm Hagens Berman published a press release last week urging homesellers who have sold their home since 2021 “with the assistance of an online real estate agent” to contact the law firm. The release states that the homesellers may be eligible for compensation as a result of “deceptive practices.”

The press release linked to a page on Hagens Berman’s website where consumers can fill out a form if they have taken part in a home sale during the specified period. In other parts of the release, it simply said homesellers who worked with a real estate agent — not an “online” agent — may qualify as part of a class-action lawsuit.

The web page further explains that it is looking into the rights of sellers “who may have overpaid due to allegedly deceptive conduct in the real estate industry.”

“Even if your own agent did nothing wrong, industry practices may have forced you to pay more than you should have,” the web page continues.

The firm did not specify what the deceptive practices being investigated are, nor did it give a definition of an “online real estate agent.”

Hagens Berman did not respond to Inman’s multiple requests for comment.

However, Steve W. Berman — managing partner of Hagens Berman and co-lead counsel in the Moehrl case — said in a statement that, “Our investigation is about making sure the real estate market is fair and just for consumers.”

“Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions people make. Our job is to make sure families can trust the process and aren’t taken advantage of,” Berman added. “If we find that consumers were misled, we’re prepared to act to hold companies responsible.”

The firm also touts on its website that it secured settlements in excess of $1 billion with 29 real estate franchises in its recent class-action suit against major real estate companies over the alleged inflation of home sale commissions.

This week marked the one-year anniversary of when new industry practices were put into effect as part of the National Association of Realtors settlement deal, including written buyer-broker agreements with consumers.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×