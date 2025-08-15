It’s been a year of big talk, real change and lessons learned since Aug. 17, 2024. Martha Melendez looks at how the industry has shifted since terms of the commission settlement kicked in.

That date was circled, highlighted and underlined in calendars across the real estate industry. It was the day the new national rules went into effect — the ones that reshaped how buyer’s agents get paid and how those agreements are disclosed.

For months beforehand, the chatter was constant:

“We’ll never get paid again.”

“It’s going to be a race to the bottom.”

“Buyers will refuse to work with us.”

The headlines, social media takes and industry rumor mills made it sound like the sky was about to fall.

So, what happened? The sky stayed right where it was.

Yes, some things changed. We have new agreements to sign, new conversations to have and, in some markets, new strategies to employ. But in other ways, it’s business as usual. The fundamentals — skill, professionalism and the ability to articulate your value — still separate the pros from the pack.

Now, at the one-year mark, it’s the perfect time to reflect. I reached out to five respected colleagues from across the country to hear how this shift has played out in their markets. Their experiences prove that, while the drama was cranked up to 11, the rule changes have sparked some meaningful — and, in many cases, positive — evolution in how we do our jobs.

The impact has been less severe than predicted

I’ll admit it — in the weeks before the change, I was bracing for trouble. I wasn’t alone.

Jim Becker, license partner and broker with Engel & Völkers Malvern – Main Line and Engel & Völkers Philadelphia, remembers it clearly, “Everyone was so afraid. One agent even said, ‘We’re never going to get paid again.’ But we prepared. We built strong value propositions and practiced delivering them. And in the end, we’ve actually seen commission rates stabilize — even increase in some cases.”

That stability surprised a lot of people, especially those who assumed the new rules would instantly slash buyer-agent compensation.

In Colorado, Uschi Brunner, Global Real Estate Advisor with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, didn’t see much upheaval at all.

“We’ve long had buyer agency agreements in place,” she said. “The recent updates mostly affect disclosure in contracts — not the structure itself. In practice, not much has changed. In fact, with more homes on the market and longer selling timelines, sellers are more motivated than ever to offer competitive compensation to buyer agents.”

Her takeaway? The market — and the value sellers place on skilled agents — did more to keep commissions steady than any regulation could.

From my own perspective, I’ve seen the same. The fear was bigger than the fallout. The reality is that when you demonstrate your worth, both buyers and sellers still see you as an essential part of getting to the closing table.

Seller education is now non-negotiable

If I had to pick the single biggest shift in my own daily work, it’s this: We spend more time explaining to sellers why offering competitive buyer-agent compensation is still smart business.

Before August 2024, a lot of sellers never gave it a second thought. Now, it’s really spelled out as an explicit choice. And choice means conversation.

Cynthia Upp, a seasoned agent with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson serving Washington and Idaho, has found herself in these conversations constantly. “It’s all part of the marketing plan to sell their home,” she said.

“Many sellers don’t understand why they should pay for a buyer’s agent — or even how real estate works. Some don’t realize they didn’t pay for their buyer’s agent’s fee when they bought their home. There’s a real lack of understanding, and this change forces us to fill that gap.”

She’s also noticed something I’ve seen too: When commissions offered to buyer’s agents dip too low, it can affect the buyer pool — even if no one’s had to walk away from a deal yet.

For me, the interesting wrinkle has been buyer’s agents coming back after hearing the offered amount and asking for significantly more — not discussing it with their own client, but expecting the seller to cover it. In some cases, they’ve hinted they won’t show the property if their expectations aren’t met. That’s disappointing, but it’s also reality.

But there’s another side to that coin. As noted by Lynette Andrea, broker-owner at JPAR Corona Luxe Real Estate in Los Angeles, sellers can be rather casual about offering compensation well below what’s on the buyer-broker agreement.

“They don’t know if we have been working with this buyer for 10 years, 100 showings and such,” Andrea said. “Sometimes, I’m disappointed that the listing agent doesn’t have the strength to defend the buyer’s agent concession as it is written. We need stronger agents that will be able to articulate our value proposition.”

The good news? These conversations have made many of us sharper. As Upp put it, “I feel stronger and more confident having to elevate these conversations. Our industry will be better because of them.”

Stronger, more direct client communication

One of the underappreciated benefits of the new rules is how they’ve forced us to be crystal clear with every client — buyer or seller — from the very beginning.

You can’t get halfway into a working relationship and then talk about compensation. Those days are gone. Now, the agreement comes first.

Ellie Chan, a broker associate with RE/MAX Solutions in Florida, embraced the change early. “At first, the changes seemed scary,” she said. “The media created a lot of confusion with misleading information. But I’m adaptable. I put in the training to move forward successfully. This is my livelihood. It’s been an easy transition.”

Jim Becker has seen a related benefit: “Now that buyer clients must commit to an agency before seeing property, they think twice about who they want to work with. We’ve seen increased loyalty and even more ethical behavior among peers.”

From my vantage point, that loyalty is real. Once a buyer commits in writing, they’re less likely to drift away because of a shiny online ad or a friend-of-a-friend referral. It’s a stronger, cleaner start to the relationship — and that’s good for everyone.

Market conditions are a parallel story

It’s important to remember that the rule change didn’t happen in a static market.

Natural market forces exist, and when inventory is up and days on market are longer, sellers are going to feel the pressure. That pressure often leads them to do what’s necessary to attract buyers — including offering competitive commissions.

Brunner’s Colorado market is a clear example: “With more homes on the market and longer selling timelines, sellers are motivated,” she said. “Competitive buyer agent compensation remains a way to stand out and get to the closing table.”

Upp describes her area as a buyer’s market with slow-moving buyers and plentiful inventory — a combination that makes seller incentives matter more.

“We saw a spark in the spring season, but going into the third quarter, units are sitting longer. Barely any showings. There’s uncertainty in the air,” Andrea added.

I’ve experienced something similar in my market, where there have been scattered moments when a turnaround appeared imminent, but then subsided. It’s a powerful reminder that market dynamics are never static and are the context in which our entire real estate practice unfolds.

Industry strength through adaptation

If there’s one thing real estate professionals are known for, it’s adaptability.

Chan sees change as a growth opportunity, saying, “It helps us grow and makes us stronger so we can better serve our clients.”

Becker’s preparation-first approach is a masterclass in adaptation. “We prepared our agents for months,” he said. “When the change came, we were ready. Those who built their value proposition and practiced it are thriving.”

I agree wholeheartedly. The agents who embraced change instead of resisting it — who leaned into training, communication and strategic thinking — are not just surviving; they’re building stronger businesses than before.

The road ahead

So, where are we one year after the change?

Just like the sky, we’re still here. We’re still closing deals. The buyers still need us. The sellers still value us — at least, the ones who understand the role we play in getting their home sold for the best possible price and terms.

We’ve been challenged to explain our worth more clearly, to negotiate more skillfully and to start every client relationship with transparency. And in many cases, those are good things.

Yes, there are frustrations. Not every agent has handled the change with professionalism. Not every seller understands the strategic value of offering a competitive commission. And not every market has been equally forgiving. But the fundamentals haven’t changed: skill, integrity and service still win.

If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that adaptability isn’t just a survival skill — it’s a competitive advantage. The agents who combine knowledge with clear communication and who approach every negotiation with strategy and respect will continue to thrive.

In other words, the rule change didn’t redefine our value. It just made it more important than ever to prove it.

Martha Melendez is a member of The FIG Team. Connect with her on Instagram.