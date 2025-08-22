On Oct. 9, 2025, real estate professionals will gather in Dallas for a one-of-a-kind conference. Inman On Tour Texas is designed to bring together agents and brokers of all career stages for a full day of learning, networking and forward-looking insights tailored to the Texas market.

What makes this event a must-attend? Inman On Tour Texas goes beyond theory to deliver practical strategies that real estate professionals can implement immediately. With market dynamics shifting, construction costs increasing, rising insurance costs and client expectations evolving, agents and brokers are looking for fresh ideas to stay competitive.

The Dallas program will address these challenges head-on with sessions that blend national expertise and local insights. Attendees will gain perspective on the trends defining real estate’s next chapter, explore strategies for winning in the luxury market, and learn how to channel economic forecasts into client value and business growth.

Our speaker line-up is growing, and these speakers are not to be missed:

Beth and Michael Silva , founders, Happen Houston and Harvard Homes

Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes , Houston top-producing luxury agent, Compass

Tracy Tutor , founder of The Tracy Tutor Team, Compass

James Dwiggins , CEO, NextHome, Inc.

Dan Duffy , founder and CEO, United Real Estate

Heather Herr , founder and CEO, Private Real Estate Collection

Katie Kossev , managing broker, Texas, Side

Ryan Rodenbeck , broker-owner, Spyglass

Wendy Papasan , Realtor, business owner, Papasan Properties Group, Keller Williams

Heather Shimala , founder and CEO, Reserve 76 Realty

Bridget Ramey , real estate professional, Kuper Sotheby’s

Catherine Lee, President of New Development, Texas, Douglas Elliman

Inman On Tour Texas is more than a conference; it’s an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, forge valuable relationships and prepare for the future of real estate in one of the most dynamic markets in the country.

