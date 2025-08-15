SafeStreets is offering NAR members and their clients a full security system for a one-time installation fee of $99 plus ongoing monthly costs. The company is the third addition to NAR’s Realtor Benefits program this year.

The National Association of Realtors has partnered with ADT home security and automation provider, SafeStreets, to provide Realtors and their clients with affordable home security.

NAR members can access the SafeStreets package, which includes a comprehensive security system featuring two high-definition cameras, through a custom NAR Realtor Benefits link. The package includes a one-time $99 professional installation fee and ongoing costs of $36.99 per month for a 24 or 36-month contract.

NAR said safety is a major issue for Realtors, with nearly a fourth of its members fearing for their safety while on the job.

Rhonny Barragan

After the tragic 2014 death of Crye-Leike Real Estate agent Beverly Carter, NAR launched the Realtor Safety Program and the Putting Realtor Safety First Course. The Association has since expanded its offerings to include an ongoing series of advice columns, training videos and webinars for individual Realtors and brokerages.

NAR also has three free or low-cost courses regarding online and in-person safety protocols, and an array of safety products through the Realtor Store.

“Agents who are REALTORS are often trusted beyond the transaction, serving as a go-to resource for clients well after closing,” NAR VP of Strategic Alliances Rhonny Barragan said in a written statement.“SafeStreets’ home security solutions give our members the ability to offer real value, whether for their clients or their own families, by pairing trusted technology with peace of mind.”

SafeStreets is the third company NAR has added to its Realtor Benefits program this year. Video communication and broadcast platform Ask the Agent joined in May, and tech giant Hewlett-Packard joined in June.

Email Marian McPherson

agent safety | NAR | realtors
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×