SafeStreets is offering NAR members and their clients a full security system for a one-time installation fee of $99 plus ongoing monthly costs. The company is the third addition to NAR’s Realtor Benefits program this year.

The National Association of Realtors has partnered with ADT home security and automation provider, SafeStreets, to provide Realtors and their clients with affordable home security.

NAR members can access the SafeStreets package, which includes a comprehensive security system featuring two high-definition cameras, through a custom NAR Realtor Benefits link. The package includes a one-time $99 professional installation fee and ongoing costs of $36.99 per month for a 24 or 36-month contract.

NAR said safety is a major issue for Realtors, with nearly a fourth of its members fearing for their safety while on the job.

After the tragic 2014 death of Crye-Leike Real Estate agent Beverly Carter, NAR launched the Realtor Safety Program and the Putting Realtor Safety First Course. The Association has since expanded its offerings to include an ongoing series of advice columns, training videos and webinars for individual Realtors and brokerages.

NAR also has three free or low-cost courses regarding online and in-person safety protocols, and an array of safety products through the Realtor Store.

“Agents who are REALTORS are often trusted beyond the transaction, serving as a go-to resource for clients well after closing,” NAR VP of Strategic Alliances Rhonny Barragan said in a written statement.“SafeStreets’ home security solutions give our members the ability to offer real value, whether for their clients or their own families, by pairing trusted technology with peace of mind.”

SafeStreets is the third company NAR has added to its Realtor Benefits program this year. Video communication and broadcast platform Ask the Agent joined in May, and tech giant Hewlett-Packard joined in June.

Email Marian McPherson