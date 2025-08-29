Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!
Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.
P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
The 60-deal-a-year referral-based blueprint anyone can implement
Jimmy Burgess outlines how this Virginia historic homes specialist blends community service with a personal touch to generate exceptional return on her marketing investment.
Next question for Opendoor: ‘Kill agent partnership,’ or work with real estate pros?
After a stock rally and CEO ouster, investors are turning their attention to what’s next for Opendoor. Some say the company must work with agents. Others disagree.
Trump says he has ousted Fed governor, defying precedent
Trump has attempted to remove Lisa Cook from the rate-setting board over allegations made by the head of FHFA. Cook has denied wrongdoing and said she would continue serving on the board.
How this agent sold $20M in real estate in the past 12 months through Instagram
Jordan Silver said essentially all of his business comes in through Instagram today, but he continues to practice traditional forms of real estate marketing, too. Agents need to keep evolving and have fun with their content marketing to succeed, he said.
How to launch a real estate listing like Taylor Swift drops an album
Taylor Swift didn’t just announce an album, she created a cultural moment. Here’s how to turn your listing into a must-see event with storytelling, anticipation and some follower-fueled magic.