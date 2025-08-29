Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The 60-deal-a-year referral-based blueprint anyone can implement

historic homes with smiling real estate agent to symbolize referral-based real estate business

Jimmy Burgess outlines how this Virginia historic homes specialist blends community service with a personal touch to generate exceptional return on her marketing investment.

Next question for Opendoor: ‘Kill agent partnership,’ or work with real estate pros?

Opendoor investors Keith Rabois and Eric Jackson

After a stock rally and CEO ouster, investors are turning their attention to what’s next for Opendoor. Some say the company must work with agents. Others disagree.

Trump says he has ousted Fed governor, defying precedent

Trump has attempted to remove Lisa Cook from the rate-setting board over allegations made by the head of FHFA. Cook has denied wrongdoing and said she would continue serving on the board.

How this agent sold $20M in real estate in the past 12 months through Instagram

Screenshots of Jordan Silver's posts on TikTok and Instagram

Screenshots of Jordan Silver’s posts on TikTok and Instagram

Jordan Silver said essentially all of his business comes in through Instagram today, but he continues to practice traditional forms of real estate marketing, too. Agents need to keep evolving and have fun with their content marketing to succeed, he said.

How to launch a real estate listing like Taylor Swift drops an album

Apply the Taylor Swift marketing strategy to your next listing to build anticipation, connect with clients, and win attention like a pro.

Taylor Swift didn’t just announce an album, she created a cultural moment. Here’s how to turn your listing into a must-see event with storytelling, anticipation and some follower-fueled magic.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×