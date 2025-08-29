Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Jimmy Burgess outlines how this Virginia historic homes specialist blends community service with a personal touch to generate exceptional return on her marketing investment.

After a stock rally and CEO ouster, investors are turning their attention to what’s next for Opendoor. Some say the company must work with agents. Others disagree.

Trump has attempted to remove Lisa Cook from the rate-setting board over allegations made by the head of FHFA. Cook has denied wrongdoing and said she would continue serving on the board.

Jordan Silver said essentially all of his business comes in through Instagram today, but he continues to practice traditional forms of real estate marketing, too. Agents need to keep evolving and have fun with their content marketing to succeed, he said.

Taylor Swift didn’t just announce an album, she created a cultural moment. Here’s how to turn your listing into a must-see event with storytelling, anticipation and some follower-fueled magic.

Email Editorial