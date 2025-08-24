Jimmy Burgess outlines how this Virginia historic homes specialist blends community service with a personal touch to generate exceptional return on her marketing investment.

If you’re wondering what it takes to build a real estate business that not only sustains, but also grows and thrives year after year, look no further than Olyvia Salyer. Serving the historic and coastal communities of Virginia, Salyer has built a referral-based real estate business of more than 60 transactions annually, all while keeping her heart anchored in community and relationships.

What makes her story powerful isn’t just the volume she does. It’s the way she does it: with a systematic plan that any agent can duplicate, regardless of budget or experience.

Here’s how she structures her year, month by month, to stay top of mind with her sphere, deepen relationships and serve her community in ways that create lasting impact.

3 core tenets that drive her business

Salyer organizes everything she does around three principles:

Deliver excellent service. That means above-and-beyond marketing, knowing her contracts and negotiations cold, and always raising the bar in how she represents clients.

Develop strong relationships. From remembering birthdays to dropping off care packages when someone is sick, her approach is thoughtful and genuine.

Build community. Salyer views her business as inseparable from the community she serves. Whether supporting local Girl Scouts, serving on the economic development authority or hosting a Christmas parade event, she always gives back.



These principles aren’t just ideals. These principles are reflected in her calendar by the systematic way she stays in touch with her most important people.

Start with the list

The foundation of her service-focused business is her Top 50 list. This list includes her clients, referral partners and friends who consistently support her business.

She grades her database using a system she learned early from Brian Buffini:

A’s are top advocates, often sending multiple referrals each year.



B’s are solid connections worth nurturing.



C’s/D’s may fade over time if there’s no engagement.



Every month, Salyer updates this list. If someone new sends a referral, they move up. If someone drifts away, they move down. The goal is simple: Focus on the people most likely to refer business and champion her.

Once she establishes her list, she systematically reaches out with specific activities throughout the year to reinforce and reward her Top 50 so they continue to do business with her and refer her new clients. The following is a breakdown of what she does to fuel her referral-based real estate business.

January: Handwritten gratitude with a direct ask

Salyer kicks off the year with handwritten notes to her top 50 – 60 clients.

The script is simple: “Thank you so much for supporting me this past year. As I head into the new year, I’d love to help more people just like I helped you. Please let me know if you know anyone I can serve this year.”

She tucks in a business card and makes it a clear call to action. Out of 50 notes, she averages 10 – 15 replies and books three to five listing appointments — proof that a simple touch can deliver big results.

February: Valentine’s Day ‘pop-by’

Instead of generic giveaways, Salyer creates thoughtful “pop-bys.” In February, that means small Valentine’s candy bags with a note:

“My clients are the heart of my business. Thank you for your referrals.”

She hand-delivers them, often leaving a quick video message on a Ring camera or sending a follow-up text with a photo. The personal delivery and connection spark conversations and referrals.

March: Girl Scout cookies with a cause

For March, Salyer buys 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and she delivers them with a note:

“No matter how the cookie crumbles, your referrals are the sweetest part of my business.”

This touch does triple duty: It supports the Girl Scouts, delights her clients and generates social media buzz as she documents the process.

These activities lead to a busy spring. During that time, she keeps in touch with her top 50 via phone calls, text messages and direct messaging on social media.

July: Flags for Independence Day

After her spring pause, she kicks July off with another direct touch. Salyer buys inexpensive American flags. She delivers them and places them in her client’s yards with a note:

“I’m dedicated to helping people achieve the American dream of homeownership. Your referrals make a huge difference in my business.”

This touch resonates deeply in her military-heavy market and provides a visible, community-oriented gesture.

September: Pumpkins for fall

In September, she buys small, locally grown pumpkins and drops them off with a note like:

“I’m ready to carve out your referrals!”

It’s seasonal, local and memorable, plus it supports small businesses in her area. Clients love it, and the pumpkins last through fall.

October: Halloween candy

Halloween is another easy win. Salyer puts together treat bags for her clients with a note:

“My clients are the sweetest part of my business. Thank you for your referrals.”

This playful, unexpected gesture always gets a smile and often a referral.

November: Handwritten gratitude

While many agents hand out pies, Salyer zigs where others zag. Instead of pies, she sends Thanksgiving-themed handwritten notes with no ask, just gratitude.

“I’m so thankful for your support of my business. I’m grateful to have people like you in my life.”

These heartfelt touches spark conversations and deepen relationships.

December: Community parade party

Salyer’s crown jewel is the annual Christmas Parade in Colonial Williamsburg. Her home happens to be the first house on the parade route, so she turned it into a client event.

At first, it was simple: chili, hot dogs and an open invitation. Over time, it grew with partners:

Her title company runs a hot chocolate and cider bar.

The local radio station DJs the event.

Clients bring toys for the Joshua Chamberlain Project, a charity that supports children in hospitals.

Instead of gifts for her, she collects carloads of donations for kids in need.

The result: 200-plus clients, friends and community members gathered at her home, all associating her with generosity, community and joy.

She sponsors the parade itself, helps plan it through the Chamber of Commerce, and even gets to cut the ribbon beginning the parade. It’s a perfect example of blending personal joy, community service and business growth.

Most towns or cities have annual events. You may not have a Christmas Parade, but odds are there is an event you can find to host a kickoff party for.

Why this works

Let’s break down the model:

Consistency: She has a structured, repeatable touchpoint plan of action.



Authenticity: The notes, gifts and events are true to Salyer’s personality.



Community-first: Every action ties back to supporting her town, local businesses or charities.



Direct asks: At least once a year (January), she clearly asks for referrals.



For an investment of about $1,500 – $2,000 in pop-bys and $5,000 – $6,000 for the parade event, she generates 60-plus transactions a year. One deal pays for it all. The rest is pure return.

How you can apply this

Even if you don’t have a big budget or a house on the parade route, you can apply Salyer’s system:

Build your Top 50 list: Grade your database, and focus on the people most likely to refer you. It may not be 50 to begin with, but one is better than none.

Create a calendar: Plan four to six touches a year, tied to seasons or community events.

Keep it thoughtful, not generic: A $3 pumpkin with a handwritten note beats a mass postcard.

Ask directly: Don’t shy away from asking for referrals.

Leverage community events: Partner with local businesses, support causes, and let your events grow year by year.



When you look at Salyer’s business, it’s tempting to focus on the volume. But the real lesson is in the system. She’s proof that you don’t need to chase every online lead or spend thousands on ads.

Instead, if you consistently serve your people, deepen relationships and build your community, you can create a referral-based real estate business that not only produces 60-plus deals a year but also feels fulfilling, sustainable and authentic.