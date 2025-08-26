Trump has attempted to remove Lisa Cook from the rate-setting board over allegations made by the head of FHFA. Cook has denied wrongdoing and said she would continue serving on the board.

President Donald Trump said on Monday evening that he had removed a governor of the Federal Reserve Board in a move that has been described as “unprecedented.”

Trump took to social media to share a letter he said was addressed to Lisa Cook, who was appointed to the rate-setting body during the Joe Biden administration.

The apparent move followed months of a pressure campaign by Trump and his allies to remake the board of the Federal Reserve, with the president blaming high interest rates for high home prices and borrowing costs for consumers and the federal government itself.

“I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position,” Trump said in the letter he posted on Truth Social. 

Trump cited a criminal referral made by Bill Pulte, the chair of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, over allegations of possible mortgage fraud.

Pulte said Cook purchased two properties within two weeks, claiming that both properties — one in Michigan and one in Georgia—would be her primary residence in the loan applications.

The dismissal is disputed, and Cook said in a statement that she would not resign and had not committed wrongdoing.

“I will not resign,” she said in a statement. “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

Trump set his sights on Cook after months spent trying to pressure Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. Trump and Pulte blame Powell for a variety of economic ills, while Powell and his supporters say the Fed is carrying out its mandate of keeping inflation in check and achieving maximum employment.

Under the law that created the Federal Reserve, a president doesn’t have the power to dismiss members of the Fed board unless it’s “for cause.” 

Given the disputed nature of Trump’s attempt to remove Cook, the issue could become the latest test of presidential power.

