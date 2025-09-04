Compass’ acquisitions since July have added brokerages that transacted over $2.1 billion in sales volume last year as it announces it picked up Colorado Home Realty

Compass continued its nationwide expansion this week when it picked up one of Colorado’s largest brokerages by sales volume.

The firm announced that it had purchased Colorado Home Realty, a brokerage based in Littleton, south of Denver. The firm transacted $617.2 million in sales volume last year, Compass said.

“We are excited to complement what they have done with more resources, support and the scale of a national brand, while continuing to serve the community with the same local expertise their clients value,” said Heather Bustos, Compass’ regional vice president for Colorado.

Matt Hudson launched Colorado Home Realty in 2005. The firm lists over 50 agents on its website, though it’s unclear how many agents will now operate under the Compass brand after the acquisition. 

“Joining Compass is such an exciting opportunity for our agents, one that’s really centered on giving them the very best tools for now and the future,” Hudson said in a statement. “We’ve always focused on empowering our team with whatever they need to provide exceptional client experiences. With Compass’ innovative tech platform and national agent network, they can now do even more for both their clients and their businesses.”

The acquisition continues a multi-billion-dollar merger and acquisition spree by Compass, which is already the largest U.S. brokerage by sales volume. 

Compass expanded its presence in Colorado in July when it acquired PorchLight Real Estate Group. Later that month, Compass acquired Cottingham Chalk, a North Carolina brokerage. Together, those firms transacted over $1.5 billion in sales volume in 2024.

Compass transacted $231 billion in sales volume last year, according to RealTrends, 20 percent more than the next top brokerage, Anywhere Real Estate.

