As a fourth-generation real estate broker, broker-owner Kerri Fowler grew up in the real estate industry. Now, the family business has celebrated its 100th anniversary by kicking off a philanthropic campaign, donating part of the gross commission income from every deal to its “On the House” fund.

The woman-led firm is a top-performer both in its Carlsbad market and throughout New Mexico. The secret to that kind of longevity? The “extended family of agents and the impact they have had here in Carlsbad,” Fowler said.

In appreciation, the brokerage hosted a “family reunion” for agents and their significant others “to make sure everyone knew how much our work family means to us and how important they are, not only to up until this point, but for the future as well.”

Find out how Fowler and her team are continuing her great-grandfather’s legacy by leaning into a culture that treats everyone like family.

Name: Kerri Fowler

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: More than 20 years of professional experience in real estate and a lifetime of exposure to the family business.

Location: Carlsbad, New Mexico

Brokerage name: Century 21 Dunagan Associates

Rankings:

No. 1 office in New Mexico by both units and ACG (2019, 2022, 2023, 2024)

No. 1 office in New Mexico by per-person productivity (2019 through 2024)

Transaction sides: 45 units sold in 2024

Sales volume: 2024 total volume of $23,946,646

Awards and recognition:

Individual Centurion in 2017, 2020, 2022, 2024

Centurian Office 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Awarded the Carlsbad Board of Realtors Presidents Awarded in 2024

Awarded 100 Years of Excellence in Service in 2025 by the Carlsbad Department of Development

Current President of the Carlsbad Board of Realtors

Board of Director member of the Carlsbad Department of Development

CCIM candidate

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

In 2022, we successfully bought out our largest competing brokerage in the market area. Generations before me had attempted it, with no success — so this felt like a definite high point in my career.

It was a six-month acquisition process that involved risk, business acumen and a lot of coordination. But we did it: We doubled our size, and it was so fun.

We had competed with this brokerage for decades, so I was uncertain if those agents would come to Century 21 Dunagan Associates when the two offices became one. Well, they all did — and they are still here with us.

We are now one large work family. I am very proud of that; I think it says a lot about the culture and community we have worked so hard to maintain.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker

It will be hard to name just one epic fail. However, the one that hurt the most was desperately trying to satisfy and help an agent who, in the end, did not reciprocate the friendship and respect.

What I learned from that was invaluable — as a broker, you must suit the agent, but the agent must also suit the brokerage. They must share your values and appreciate your culture.

We have a strong team environment at Century 21 Dunagan — and not every person wants to be a team player, and that is OK. There is likely another brokerage that is best suited for them. But it’s not us.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Manage your time with laser-sharp precision. Most often, agents are independent contractors, and with that freedom can come distraction. Nothing is more valuable than your time — so don’t let distractions rob you of it.

I find the most successful agents are very disciplined; they schedule prospecting and follow up. They spend dedicated time in the office completing mundane tasks like paperwork and returning phone calls. They schedule daily appointments and are prompt in keeping them. They take action in their time and waste none of it.

What makes a good leader?

I believe good leaders are servants first. As the proverb says — “Do unto others, as you’d have them do unto you.” I am accountable to my agents and employees in the way I live out my values at work — and I expect them to call me out if I am not.

When they give me feedback, I try to listen with intentionality and change. I would never expect something of them that I would not expect of myself. Good leaders have to hear hard things, then do hard things, in the service of others.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

How important they truly are to their customers. We sell real estate to people during their most stressful life events — moving to a new town, retiring, upsizing, downsizing, during the loss of a loved one, as their family grows, when they start a new job … all of it!

They lean on us to be the steady, helpful hand when they need it, as they make one of the largest, most impactful purchases of their lives. That is a heavy responsibility to take seriously.

