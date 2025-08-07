Find out how this managing partner and his team got their start and where they see their market moving next.

With a focus on culture, growth and excellence, Bobby Murphy and his team at The Agency Boston bring the brokerage brand’s signature luxury service to Beantown along with their own knowledge and industry expertise.

“We’re a hard-working, entrepreneurial group ready to scale,” Murphy said. “Our recent launch as The Agency Boston is fresh and exciting in our market.”

Find out how Murphy and his team got their start and where they see their market moving next.

Name: Bobby Murphy

Title: Managing partner

Experience: 20+ years

Location: Newton Highlands, Massachusetts

Brokerage name: The Agency Boston

Team size: 7

Transaction sides: 700

Sales volume: $500 million

How did you get your start in real estate?

It started at the dinner table, listening to my parents, who have owned and managed over 2,000 apartment units. My uncle also owned a home building company. My sister then went on to own a residential brokerage. Another sister owned a property management company.

My upbringing revolved around real estate, so when I turned 18, I went and got my license, doing open houses for my sister and renting apartments for my parents. I then moved to Boston and immediately focused on rentals for a year. I ended up shifting into commercial, or the “flexible workspace” segment of real estate.

How did you choose your brokerage?

Jeremy Stivaletta, my business partner, and I searched for a brand that aligned with our personalities and filled a gap in Boston’s market. We wanted a luxury brand that felt fun and family-like. The Agency was the perfect fit — elegant, collaborative and powerful with its boutique structure and global network.

What’s your top prediction for 2026?

Expect the first half of 2026 to bring more balance and bargaining power to buyers, but then shift back into a seller’s market rather quickly in the Greater Boston area. It will be important to keep an eye on the market shift throughout the year — acting when inventory peaks could offer substantial advantages.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker

Post-COVID, I expected more agents to come back to the office in person, leading me to put a lot of time, money and effort into the space itself. What I learned is that, for now, funds are still better spent driving more business and building the brand. Hybrid work is the future, and I am learning how to balance that every day.

Name 3 people you admire

My parents (I can’t separate them!): They successfully raised seven accomplished children, adopted an eighth, and in their spare time ran one of the most successful businesses in the area. Simply amazing.

Tom Brady: I believe that beyond being the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady’s relentless discipline, preparation, and leadership under pressure are unmatched. His ability to reinvent himself and connect with new teammates as he aged is a masterclass in longevity and mindset.

Barbara Corcoran: She turned a $1,000 loan into The Corcoran Group through her brilliance around branding, identifying market trends and overall leadership abilities.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader has a clear vision that they can communicate to others. They inspire, empower and elevate those around them. Great leaders have humility, high emotional intelligence and are accountable for their actions.

Email Christy Murdock