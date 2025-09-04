After more than 15 years leading some of the country’s biggest luxury sales, find out how the pair has partnered with The Agency “to raise the bar for clients, for agents and for how Costa Rica is represented globally.”

For Andrés Riggioni and Clari Vega, representing buyers and sellers in Costa Rica starts with living the lifestyle they represent every day. “From kitesurfing in Guanacaste to mountain biking the Central Valley, Costa Rica isn’t just our market,” they said, “it’s our backyard. That connection helps us match clients with properties that truly fit how they want to live.”

The relationship they develop with their clients is evident in their repeat and referral metrics, where more than 60 percent of their business is referral-based, and a majority of their clients come back to work with them again and again. “We’ve earned trust by delivering results for demanding clients in the luxury market and staying close to the communities we serve,” they said.

Name: Andrés Riggioni and Clari Vega

Title: Managing partners, The Agency Costa Rica

Experience: 15+ years in Costa Rica’s real estate market, specializing in the luxury residential market

Location: Costa Rica (headquartered in the capital city of San José, with national reach across beach and city markets)

Brokerage name: The Agency Costa Rica

Rankings: LX (our legacy brand) consistently ranked among the top luxury brokerages in Costa Rica, selling more than $100 million annually in recent years

Team size: 15+ agents and staff. Dedicated agents in the Central Valley (San José and surrounding areas), mountain and beach coverage in Santa Teresa, Nosara, Caribbean, the Central Pacific and other regions

Transaction sides: 100+ annually

Sales volume: The Agency Costa Rica: $500 million-plus

How did you get your start in real estate?

Clari: I got into real estate because I love the mix of people, lifestyle and business. Working in the high-end market is exciting — these are homes with incredible architecture, views and amenities — but what really matters is what they create: space for family, balance and the freedom to enjoy life.

In Costa Rica, that often means mornings outdoors, afternoons enjoying the energy of San José and evenings gathered at home. For me, it’s the perfect blend — yes, the business has to make sense, but it’s really about a lifestyle that balances ambition with the simple joys of living here.

Andrés: I came into real estate after years in marketing and different business ventures, and what drew me in was the chance to really focus. Specializing in the high-end market gave me a niche where I could explore service with deeper relationships and build a team for stronger results.

Over time, I realized it’s not just about deals — it’s about opening doors for people to create extraordinary lives here in Costa Rica. I love the blend of business strategy and creativity required for this — using marketing to tell stories, service that adds value and to highlight how a property can be even more than just real estate.

How did you choose your brokerage?

After building LX into a leading luxury brokerage in Costa Rica, we wanted a platform that could take us — and our clients — to the next level. The Agency’s culture, global brand and marketing powerhouse made it the perfect match.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It’s not just about houses or properties — it’s about people. Success in this business comes from listening, understanding and building long-term. If you only focus on the product, you’re missing out on the fun stuff.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Closing five seven-figure luxury estates in under 50 days under exclusive representation was a defining moment. It was the payoff of years spent earning trust with sellers, refining our marketing and building credibility in the market.

What made it a true high point wasn’t just the volume — it was the realization that big wins only happen because of steady work, collaboration and a strong team. Celebrating that milestone together was just as meaningful as the sales themselves.

What’s your top prediction for 2025?

Costa Rica will continue to grow as one of the top international destinations for luxury buyers, but the market will demand more professional, globally connected brokerages. The firms that adapt to that standard will lead the future.

