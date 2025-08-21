Find out how this Northern California brokerage executive is bringing “measured, intentional growth” across his region, while preserving company culture and values.

Because he’s worked on all sides of the real estate business, as an agent, team leader, managing broker and in operations, Corcoran Icon Properties COO Matt Borland offers a unique perspective that benefits both agents and clients. “I have a long track record of bridging the gap between real estate technology, marketing and adoption,” he said, “ensuring tools translate into meaningful processes that drive results.”

Borland prides himself on an ability to “bring calm in the face of change,” helping agents confidently navigate everything from new platforms to industry shifts through brokerage support and coaching. The brokerage is currently “thoughtfully integrating smart, incremental — but truly transformative — AI and automation” into its systems and educational offerings.

Name: Matthew Borland

Title: Chief Operating Officer

Experience: 32 years in the business

Location: 10 counties across Northern California

Brokerage name: Corcoran Icon Properties

Rankings: RealDeal No. 11 Largest Brokerage in the San Francisco Bay Area

Team size: 900+ licensees

Transaction sides: 2300

Sales volume: $2.38 billion

How did you get your start in real estate?

In 1992, I found myself at a crossroads. I was working as the general manager of a family-owned office equipment company that had been serving San Francisco since 1887. The owners offered me equity in the business to stay, but I could see the future — our livelihood was built on IBM typewriter sales, and typewriters were quickly becoming obsolete. I knew I needed a new career.

My background was in music. I had majored in musicology in college and attended on a piano performance scholarship. So, naturally, my first thought was to pursue something in that world. I applied for a position selling high-end grand pianos. The interview went well, and I even sat down to play. At the end, though, the manager shook his head.

“You play beautifully,” he told me, “but we can’t hire you.”

Puzzled, I asked why.

“Because selling a Steinway grand piano,” he said, “is like selling a house — and you’re too young to pull that off.”

That comment stayed with me. If selling a piano was like selling a house, why not sell houses? Within a week, I was hired at my first brokerage. What began as a rejection became the defining pivot of my career — a door closing in one world opened a much bigger one in real estate.

How did you choose your brokerage (first or current)?

My path to Corcoran Icon Properties has been anything but ordinary.

I began by co-owning a brokerage that grew into a respected presence in the San Francisco market. After years of building that firm, we were approached by one of the largest independents in the region. Selling wasn’t part of my plan, but ultimately, we agreed, and I joined their leadership team. Over the next 15 years, I served as managing broker, Chief Innovation Officer and, ultimately, Chief Operations Officer.

Eventually, that firm sold a controlling interest to another company, where I continued as COO. Unfortunately, that next chapter wasn’t the right fit. But out of that challenge came a new beginning.

Eight independent firms across Northern California — each led by entrepreneurial, forward-thinking people — looked around at one another and realized something powerful: we were stronger together. That decision to join forces is what created Corcoran Icon Properties.

So when I’m asked why I joined my current brokerage, the truth is I didn’t just “join.” This company is a reflection of my journey, my values, and my peers who believed we could build something better together. In many ways, the brokerage chose me as much as I chose it.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We’re locally built, globally connected.

Corcoran Icon Properties was created by eight entrepreneurial Northern California firms that came together under one brand. While we’re deeply rooted in our local communities, our affiliation with the Corcoran brand connects us to a powerful national and international network.

Better together.

Our company was born out of collaboration. Each founding firm brought strength, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit — and by joining forces, we created a culture that celebrates teamwork, innovation and shared success.

People first.

Whether it’s supporting our agents, staff or clients, people are at the heart of everything we do. We focus on relationships, not just transactions, and we measure our success by the long-term trust we build.

Innovation with purpose.

From technology to marketing to education, we invest in tools and resources that genuinely empower agents and enhance the client experience. Innovation here isn’t about shiny objects — it’s about making real estate smarter and simpler.

A culture of excellence.

Our agents are among the most respected professionals in the business, known for integrity, market knowledge and results. We set high standards and provide the support needed to not only meet them but exceed them.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

One of the true high points of my career came in 2004, when I was selected as the San Francisco Realtor of the Year. This honor is not given annually, but on average only once every three years — making it all the more meaningful.

For me, it wasn’t simply an award; it was a reflection of the contributions I had made to the Realtor community, both locally and at the state level. To be recognized by peers for that kind of service was humbling, and in many ways, even more impactful than my later being elected President of the Association.

It reminded me that leadership in real estate is about more than sales or titles — it’s about giving back to the profession and helping shape its future.

Name 3 people you admire

When I think about the people who have most influenced and inspired me, three stand out—each for very different reasons, yet all deeply connected to who I am today.

Rebecca Ford was more than a stalwart, top-producing broker. She was my mentor and a lifelong friend. Though she is no longer with us, her influence lives on in everything I do. She taught me what it truly means to be a Realtor, from serving clients with integrity to giving back through leadership. She also opened doors for me that shaped the course of my career. I often wish everyone could have a “Rebecca” in their life — someone who believes in you, challenges you and supports you unconditionally.

Mike Staver entered my life through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. We brought his training to all our sales managers, and the results were immediate and unmistakable — it made a real difference in our business. Over the years, I continued to follow his work, inspired by the energy, clarity and accountability he brings to leadership. Eventually, I took his Coaching Certification class to carry his methodology forward and help others move their intentions into results. Mike has shaped not only how I lead but how I coach and inspire others.

Philip Glass, the renowned composer, takes me back to my roots as a musicology and composition major. His work has always inspired me — not just musically, but philosophically. His compositions may sound simple at first, but their depth and complexity reveal themselves over time, much like a career in real estate. I admire his relentless dedication; long before he gained recognition, he supported himself by driving taxis and working odd jobs, never wavering from his vision. His discipline, humility and creativity remind me daily that true mastery comes from persistence and passion.

Together, these three — mentor, coach and composer—represent the blend of guidance, leadership and creativity that has shaped my career and continues to influence the way I approach both business and life.

