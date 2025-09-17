The NAR alternative also announced that Douglas Elliman CEO Michael Liebowitz has joined its management board, and that the association is adopting the acronym “ARA.”

NAR alternative the American Real Estate Association has added another ally to its ranks: Douglas Elliman.

With the New York-headquartered brokerage’s CEO, Michael Liebowitz, joining the association’s management board, the firm is also bringing its 6,600 agents to the organization, The Real Deal reported.

The association, which is now adopting the acronym ARA, has about 20,000 members aside from Elliman’s agents.

“[Douglas Elliman’s] interest came from a very genuine place of wanting to be part of something that helped to elevate the industry,” Jason Haber, a Compass agent who is co-founder of ARA with The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky, told Inman.

“It’s stunning the impact that we have on the collective consciousness of the industry, where people in the C-suite of Douglas Elliman think now about how they can be a part of something larger than just their company, but [within] the industry, and they see us as a vehicle for helping to elevate the industry. And for Mauricio and I, that’s amazing.”

Management board appointments will consist of other industry executives who agree to bring on their agents to the association; however, agents can choose to opt out of ARA membership if they want. A one-year membership is $20, or members can pay $1,500 to cover 10 years of dues and be considered a founding member, the association’s website says.

“We believe in supporting organizations that prioritize the interests of real estate professionals and their clients,” Liebowitz said in a statement. “I am pleased to join the American Real Estate Association board as they work to amplify agent voices and address the evolving needs of our industry.”

Liebowitz is the first executive to be appointed to the management board, with more appointees to be named later this year.

Individuals who have joined the association’s board of directors thus far include Deva Roberts, Elliman’s general counsel, R New York president Stefani Berkin and agents services company RLTYco co-founder Briggs Elwell.

R New York joined ARA last April, and brought about 800 agents with it, growing the association’s membership count at the time by about 30 percent.

Last January, ARA absorbed New York City real estate trade group the New York Residential Agent Continuum (NYRAC) in order to launch its first local chapter. At that time, NYRAC had 200 members.

ARA is hoping to have 150,000 members by the end of 2025 with the addition of more brokerage executive appointments to the management board, Elwell told TRD. Elwell’s RLTYco partnered with the association in July when he became a board member, and RLTYco subscribers also receive a preferred price for ARA membership.

The association is also sifting through applications for an executive director position, Haber told Inman, as it transitions from a volunteer organization to a staffed nonprofit.

Mauricio Umansky’s ThePLS, a private listing network he co-founded, is currently involved in litigation with NAR over the association’s rules regarding multiple listing services and how properties can be sold and marketed.

Umansky and Haber initially launched ARA about a year-and-a-half ago as NAR was facing increased scrutiny due to sexual harassment allegations and mounting antitrust lawsuits.

