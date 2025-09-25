Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Inman Connect New York speakers don’t chase buzzwords. They cut through the noise to address what matters most right now: adapting to evolving consumer expectations, leveraging technology to improve performance and demonstrating clear value in an increasingly competitive environment.

Feb. 3-5, 2026, Inman Connect New York returns with a timely agenda and a critical mission: to equip real estate agents, brokers, teams, and industry innovators with the tools, strategies, and connections needed to navigate this moment and emerge stronger.

We are excited to announce the first 40+ speakers who are at the forefront of shaping the must-attend agenda:

  • Sahil Bloom, Investor, author and entrepreneur
  • Nykia Wright, CEO, NAR
  • Ryan Serhant, Founder and CEO, SERHANT.
  • Brad Inman, Founder, Inman
  • Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens
  • Tessa and Barron N. Hilton, Founder and CEO, Hilton Hilton
  • Pat Kinsel, CEO, Proof
  • Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty
  • Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
  • Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty
  • Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes & Gardens
  • Clelia Peters, Managing partner, Era Ventures
  • Lindsay Listanski, National Vice President of Marketing, Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Mike Miedler, CEO and President, Century 21 Real Estate LLC
  • Juliette Hohnen, Director of Luxury Sales, Douglas Elliman
  • Quiana Watson, CEO, Watson Realty Co.
  • Brian K. Lewis, licensed associate real estate broker, Compass
  • Sandra Howard, CMO, Keller Williams
  • Thad Wong, Co-founder and co-CEO, @properties
  • Rayni Williams, Co-founder and CEO, Williams & Williams
  • Branden Williams, Co-founder and President, Williams & Williams
  • Kendall Bonner, VP, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty
  • Carl Gambino, Founder, Gambino Group at Compass
  • John Eric, EVP and Senior Advisor, Compass
  • James Dwiggins, CEO, Nexthome, Inc.
  • Ben Kinney, Co-founder, PLACE
  • Philip White, President and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty
  • Matt Lionetti, Content creator and real estate agent, Real Broker
  • Ivan Sher, Founder and principal and luxury real estate advisor, IS Luxury
  • Daniel Daggers, Founder, DDRE Global
  • Jim St. André, Broker, Compass
  • Emily Paquette, CEO, Inman
  • Lockhart Steele, Chief Content Officer, Inman
  • Jim Dalrymple II, Interim Editorial Director, Inman
  • Eva Gutierrez, Founder, Modern Agent AI
  • Andrew Flachner, Co-founder, RealScout
  • Martin Kelly, President, Blueprint
  • Brad Hargreaves, Founder and editor, Thesis Driven



Why it matters

Inman Connect New York isn’t just another conference; it’s where the industry moves forward. It’s where professionals find clarity in complexity, community in a time of fragmentation, and confidence in the face of economic and regulatory headwinds.

For real estate professionals serious about leading in a time of change, New York represents a pivotal moment.

Join us. Let’s shape the future of real estate together.



