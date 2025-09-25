Inman Connect New York speakers don’t chase buzzwords. They cut through the noise to address what matters most right now: adapting to evolving consumer expectations, leveraging technology to improve performance and demonstrating clear value in an increasingly competitive environment.

Feb. 3-5, 2026, Inman Connect New York returns with a timely agenda and a critical mission: to equip real estate agents, brokers, teams, and industry innovators with the tools, strategies, and connections needed to navigate this moment and emerge stronger.

We are excited to announce the first 40+ speakers who are at the forefront of shaping the must-attend agenda:

Sahil Bloom , Investor, author and entrepreneur

Nykia Wright, CEO, NAR

Ryan Serhant, Founder and CEO, SERHANT.

Brad Inman, Founder, Inman

Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Tessa and Barron N. Hilton, Founder and CEO, Hilton Hilton

Pat Kinsel, CEO, Proof

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty

Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes & Gardens

Clelia Peters, Managing partner, Era Ventures

Lindsay Listanski, National Vice President of Marketing, Coldwell Banker Realty

Mike Miedler, CEO and President, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Juliette Hohnen, Director of Luxury Sales, Douglas Elliman

Quiana Watson, CEO, Watson Realty Co.

Brian K. Lewis, licensed associate real estate broker, Compass

Sandra Howard, CMO, Keller Williams

Thad Wong, Co-founder and co-CEO, @properties

Rayni Williams, Co-founder and CEO, Williams & Williams

Branden Williams, Co-founder and President, Williams & Williams

Kendall Bonner, VP, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty

Carl Gambino, Founder, Gambino Group at Compass

John Eric, EVP and Senior Advisor, Compass

James Dwiggins, CEO, Nexthome, Inc.

Ben Kinney, Co-founder, PLACE

Philip White, President and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty

Matt Lionetti, Content creator and real estate agent, Real Broker

Ivan Sher, Founder and principal and luxury real estate advisor, IS Luxury

Daniel Daggers, Founder, DDRE Global

Jim St. André, Broker, Compass

Emily Paquette, CEO, Inman

Lockhart Steele, Chief Content Officer, Inman

Jim Dalrymple II, Interim Editorial Director, Inman

Eva Gutierrez, Founder, Modern Agent AI

Andrew Flachner, Co-founder, RealScout

Martin Kelly, President, Blueprint

Brad Hargreaves, Founder and editor, Thesis Driven

Why it matters

Inman Connect New York isn’t just another conference; it’s where the industry moves forward. It’s where professionals find clarity in complexity, community in a time of fragmentation, and confidence in the face of economic and regulatory headwinds.

For real estate professionals serious about leading in a time of change, New York represents a pivotal moment.

Join us. Let’s shape the future of real estate together.

