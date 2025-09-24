Pressure creates diamonds and refines real estate professionals, Verl Workman writes, when you rethink the way you look at the current market.

Pressure has a reputation in real estate. However, knowing how real estate agents grow under pressure changes the story, because pressure doesn’t just crush; it creates. It’s the heavyweight. The tight squeeze. The thing that makes even good agents doubt themselves and solid teams second-guess their next move. But pressure also has a secret. It doesn’t just crush — it creates.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

Just ask a diamond. Without the enormous pressure over thousands of years, we would not have beautiful diamonds. This principle is what I call the “pressure-to-joy principle.”

With real estate, we’re all feeling the pressure. Sellers are skeptical. Buyers are cautious. Deals take longer, margins are tighter and what used to work … doesn’t. But here’s the twist: For the agents and leaders who choose to lean in rather than shrink back, this pressure is doing something extraordinary.

It’s producing innovation. It’s delivering clarity. And yes, for those who step fully into the challenge, it creates joy in the journey. Today’s market reveals exactly how real estate agents grow under pressure, with clarity, innovation, and resilience.

Innovation: The market that demands better

This is not a “ride it out” market. It’s a recalibrate, retool and rethink market. Understanding how real estate agents grow under pressure reveals why innovation thrives when markets get tough.

Agents who once coasted on past strategies are now being forced to reimagine every part of their process. Listing presentations, pricing models, buyer consultations, marketing touchpoints — nothing is immune from reinvention. But here’s the upside: innovation thrives under pressure.

Many agents are finding themselves more creative than they’ve ever been. They’re embracing new technologies, including AI, implementing structured systems, and reaching out for coaching and collaboration. What began as a response to uncertainty is becoming a launching pad for evolution.

“Necessity may be the mother of invention, but in today’s market, pressure is its mentor.”

Clarity: Seeing what was always there

One of the great gifts of pressure is how it sharpens our vision. When showings stall, offers don’t come and clients grow restless, you’re forced to confront hard truths. Are we priced right? Are we positioned well? Are we just busy — or actually effective?

Coaching to pressure is a unique skillset that is taught not assumed. With a focus on profitability it allows a client to build a business that leads to peace and joy instead of frustration and burnout.

Pressure leads to growth, growth to clarity (not before it), clarity leads to breakthroughs, which lead to joy.

That’s where clarity steps in. Not through guesswork or gut feelings, but through structured thinking. Many agents today are using tools like listing audits — methodical reviews of every element of a property’s presentation, pricing and promotion — to bring order to chaos. We use a Comprehensive Listing Audit Worksheet — an all-encompassing assessment; a 300-point assessment divided into ten subsections. It’s designed to dig deep into all aspects of the listing.

A good audit doesn’t just uncover problems; it reframes them as opportunities. Maybe the home needs new photos. Maybe the price needs a subtle recalibration. Maybe it’s time to change the opening photo, the language in the description, or even the order in which showings are scheduled. These insights don’t come from panic — they come from process.

“Pressure forces you to stop hoping and start diagnosing. When you do, the fog lifts — and decisions get easier.”

Messaging improves, systems get refined, and staying in failure is shortened when you’re in growth mode. As you work through new challenges, clarity and breakthroughs occur which lead to massive growth.

What we do today is setting us up for growth or failure in the future, the beauty is that we get to decide which. Only action determines our value, and if we want positive value, we must focus on positive action. “Wait and see” won’t lead to anything but limited options and missed opportunities.

Joy: The surprising return of purpose

Yes, joy.

Not the carefree, coasting-through-a-hot-market kind. This is deeper. Hard-earned. It’s the kind of joy that comes from knowing you’re doing your best work and your lifestyle reflects your core purpose and values.

When you have systems in place to support your success, you no longer wake up dreading your inbox. Remember, anything you do three or more times needs a system. You begin each day with a plan. You’re not reacting — you’re leading. You’re not guessing — you’re guiding.

And that structure? It doesn’t just make you more effective. It lets you reconnect with what you love about this work: helping families move forward. Coaching clients through uncertainty. Closing the deal that looked impossible a month ago. Celebrating the win — not just for you, but for them.

“Pressure doesn’t steal joy — it reveals what brings it back.”

Let the market refine you

This market won’t let you sleepwalk. And maybe that’s a good thing.

It’s asking for more skill, more focus, more courage — and it’s rewarding those who rise with breakthroughs they didn’t even know they needed. The pressure is real. But so is the growth.

And when it’s all said and done, we may just look back on this season — this diamond-forming, clarity-giving, joy-restoring season — as the one that made us better. The truth is, learning how real estate agents grow under pressure may be the defining skillset of this market cycle.