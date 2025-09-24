While everyone was talking about Compass-Anywhere this week, the fast-growing and tech-forward Real Brokerage passed 30,000 agents.

While everyone this week was debating the stunning news that Compass wants to acquire Anywhere, another fast-growing real estate company was quietly hitting a major headcount milestone: The Real Brokerage surpassed 30,000 agents.

The company confirmed the achievement in a statement to Inman Wednesday morning, noting that merely a “year ago, Real counted slightly over 20,000 agents.” The company described its growing numbers as “a reflection of the company’s rapid growth and … strong appeal,” with chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg adding in the statement that now hitting the 30,000 mark “is a testament to the trust agents continue to place in Real.”

“Our commitment from Day One has been to build a company that puts agents first — empowering them with technology, transparency and flexibility,” Poleg continued. “Reaching 30,000 agents is a proud moment, but we view it as another step toward building a transformative platform for the next generation of real estate professionals and the clients they serve.”

Real described itself in the statement as “a real estate experience company.” The brokerage is sometimes grouped with eXp because both firms have had similarly fast growth, are publicly traded and lean heavily into technology. Real also has a multi-tiered revenue share program and performance-based awards, both of which allow agents to generate income from sources other than real estate transactions.

Real additionally has offerings related to mortgage, title and even banking for agents.

As of Wednesday morning, shares in Real were trading at just under $5. That’s down slightly compared to a week ago, but up slightly relative to the beginning of 2025.

Real’s 30,000-agent milestone also comes at a moment of intense competition for real estate talent. In the past, that competition often translated into competitive headcount numbers, with eXp in particular touting its rapidly growing ranks. EXp founder Glen Sanford even suggested his firm may eventually hit 500,000 agents — though in practice, eXp’s growth slowed once the firm hit between 80,000 and 90,000 agents.

At the same time, the U.S. housing market also slowed considerably. That in turn shifted much of the conversation in the real estate industry away from headcounts and onto star talent, with numerous brokerages touting their ability to recruit high-profile agents and teams — even if their total ranks were only growing slightly.

However, this week, Compass announced a plan to acquire rival Anywhere — parent of big-name brands such as Coldwell Banker and Century 21 — in a $1.6 billion deal. In the wake of that news, much of the industry has marveled at the fact that if the deal closes, Compass would preside over hundreds of thousands of agents. Suddenly, the head count discussion is again top of mind for many real estate professionals.

Where that story leads now is anyone’s guess. But in an arena increasingly dominated by titans, Real’s ever-growing headcount numbers suggest the company has the will to be a contender.

“We’ve built a platform designed not just for today’s agent, but for where the industry is headed,” Poleg concluded in the statement. “The agent of tomorrow demands innovation, support and community. Real delivers all three — and we believe surpassing 30,000 agents is only the foundation for what’s to come.”

