Charting a new course beyond turmoil, Nykia Wright vows transparency and tells NAR’s 1.5 million members the organization is on the cusp of unveiling a 2026-2028 Strategic Plan.

The National Association of Realtors is writing a new chapter, and on Friday, the organization’s CEO gave a preview.

In a letter to NAR’s roughly 1.5 million members, Nykia Wright shared details about how the organization is charting its course past a tumultuous period in its history.

Wright said the organization had ushered in a new era of transparency that she said would become a standard for NAR. As part of that effort, the group is preparing to release an annual report and a strategic plan for the coming three years.

“Transparency is not a one-time effort,” Wright wrote. “It’s the new normal.”

In her letter, Wright stressed that the organization had undergone extensive member outreach to solicit feedback from all kinds of real estate professionals. Wright said the organization had received feedback from over 100,000 Realtors this year through surveys, meetings and other forums.

“This process is guiding the development of NAR’s 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, which will chart the course for how the association modernizes, operates and serves members in the years ahead.”

It’s not immediately clear when or where the strategic plan will be released, and NAR didn’t immediately respond to a request for that information.

Wright also said that the organization would release a 2025 annual report that would provide “additional context” to the group’s annual nonprofit filing. It will also shed light on NAR’s priorities for 2025 and its goals for 2026, she wrote.

“The report will provide valuable information about how NAR is staying accountable to its members, the industry and consumers and how it operates with the highest levels of financial diligence,” she wrote. “It will not resemble a publicly traded corporate financial statement, but it will represent a new level of transparency for NAR.”

Neither the strategic plan nor the annual report are finished, Wright wrote. But both would provide an “unprecedented level of transparency” into NAR, she wrote.

“NAR empowers Realtors by helping them thrive in their businesses. It achieves this goal by advocating on their behalf, providing market intelligence and research tools, offering professional development and education, maintaining high standards, and elevating the Realtor brand,” Wright wrote. “By supporting Realtors, NAR protects and advances the right of Americans to own real estate.”

As part of her effort toward transparency, Wright shared what she said was NAR’s value proposition from the coming years:

Overhaul its financial systems, strengthen audit capabilities and increase transparency

Manage legal risks

Modernize systems and increase efficiencies by using AI in budgeting, contracting, operations and member support

Elevate the Realtor brand through social media and a consumer ad campaign

Refresh new member onboarding experience

Enhance dashboards that offer market insights

Wright was named NAR’s full-time CEO in August 2024, nine months after she was named interim CEO following the departure of Bob Goldberg.

Goldberg had been under fire for several months for his handling of sexual harassment allegations within the trade group and for his handling of bombshell commission lawsuits known as Moehrl and Sitzer | Burnett.

