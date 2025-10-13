Greg Geilman, co-founder and CEO of DOMO Real Estate, shares his highly unusual origin story, revealing he got his real estate license in 2006 but made the radical decision to quit his stable tech job to become a full-time agent in 2010. This was during the Great Recession, and his former boss literally laughed at his choice.

However, this calculated risk proved successful, and he later co-founded DOMO Real Estate, a brokerage focused on the high-end South Bay of Los Angeles, including Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. His success continues today. In 2024, his team had a goal of $200 million and hit $168 million in volume.

Geilman details his unique philosophy on leadership (authenticity and vulnerability), his data-driven approach to acquiring leads via PPC, and the unconventional accountability system that requires agents to make 50 calls a week — to anyone — to qualify for leads.

Highlights

Geilman details his strategy for winning in the competitive luxury space, which is built on a tech advantage and authentic culture. Coming from a technology background, he relies heavily on pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, a channel he believes is still wide open for new agents.

He dismisses the idea that it’s too late to enter the PPC game, noting that new offices can start small, with budgets as low as $1,000 a month. He and his co-founder focus on building a sustainable, profitable business by running incredibly lean: The brokerage aims for $200 million in sales with just two main staff members, plus a virtual assistant and a part-time fractional CTO to manage tech integrations.

A core part of DOMO’s success is its unique approach to agent performance and retention. Geilman admits he is “afraid of scale” and fiercely protects the firm’s authentic, helpful culture.

To enforce accountability in a way that aligns with his non-militant style, he implemented a simple, effective system: Agents must make a minimum of 50 calls a week to anyone to qualify for leads the following week. This focuses on habit formation. He emphasizes that the core of the business is the human nervous system, not data, and that by providing “approachable luxury,” the firm helps people feel safe during the stressful transaction.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week.

James Dwiggins is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.