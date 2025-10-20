The portal notified agents on Monday that CoStar declined to renew Matterport’s API agreement with Zillow, leading the portal remove Matterport 3D tours from its sites.

The portal wars intensified Monday when Zillow announced that it was pulling Matterport 3D tours from its Zillow and StreetEasy sites.

Inman first leaned of the move after obtaining an email StreetEasy sent to its partners Monday morning. The email stated that CoStar decided not to renew its Matterport application programming interface (API) agreement with Zillow. The email also said Matterport 3D virtual tours may be pulled from other sites, as CoStar updated its terms of service to “restrict the use” of Matterport 3D virtual tours outside of CoStar-owned sites.

“Due to this decision, StreetEasy and Zillow have removed Matterport 3D virtual tours from listings on our sites,” the email read. “You are receiving this email because you have one or more listings that were impacted.”

“We understand how frustrating this is for you and the home shoppers you’re trying to reach — it is for us as well,” it continued. “We also know how important virtual tour content is to your marketing strategy, and want to do everything we can to help you replace these removed tours.”

StreetEasy said its removed all Matterport 3D virtual tours from the site and reminded users about other third-party virtual tour integrations on the site, including Zillow 3D Home, Peek, Skyward 360 Tours, EyeSpy360, the 3D App and Giraffe360. The portal said it would provide updates in the coming days on how agents can easily capture and update new 3D virtual tours to their listings.

In an emailed statement to Inman, a Zillow spokesperson lambasted CoStar’s decision to restict the use of Matterport 3D virtual tours outside of its ecosystem, saying the move “is harmful to everyone in the industry.”

“CoStar recently elected not to renew its Matterport API agreement with Zillow,” the spokesperson said. “It also changed its terms of service, which restrict the use of Matterport 3D virtual tours. Due to CoStar’s decision to restrict its content, Zillow removed Matterport 3D virtual tours from listings on our sites.”

“CoStar’s ongoing efforts to wall off data and restrict how real estate professionals use the content they pay for is harmful to everyone in the industry,” they added. “Zillow empowers professionals to use a number of 3D media solutions on our platform in addition to our own rich media tool, Zillow 3D Home, which can be used both on and beyond our platforms.”

Developing…