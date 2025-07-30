Costar, parent company of Homes.com, says Zillow is displaying thousands of images that are CoStar property — an act described in the complaint as “willful, mass infringement.”

Against the backdrop of an ongoing struggle for supremacy in the consumer real estate portal space, Homes.com’s parent company on Wednesday sued rival Zillow for what is described as “systematic infringement of CoStar’s copyrighted photographs.”

In CoStar’s complaint, filed in federal court in New York state, the company said Zillow is displaying nearly 46,000 CoStar-copyrighted images on Zillow.com and other Zillow sites. Many of the images, CoStar claims, still have the CoStar watermark and have been displayed more than 250,000 times on Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com, as a result of the portals’ listing syndication agreements. CoStar is pursuing damages for copyright infringement, court costs and fees, exemplary and punitive damages, and additional relief deemed appropriate by the Court for “irreparable and incalculable” harm Zillow has allegedly caused.

“Zillow’s theft of tens of thousands of CoStar Group’s copyrighted photographs is nothing short of outrageous,” CoStar CEO Andy Florance said in a prepared statement. “Zillow is profiting from decades of CoStar Group work and the billions of dollars we have invested. Even worse, Zillow is magnifying its infringement on Redfin and Realtor.com. If these other sites do not immediately remove our images, we will have no choice but to sue them as well. We are committed to stopping this systematic infringement and holding the wrongdoers to account.”

Read CoStar’s full complaint here:

Email Jim Dalrymple II