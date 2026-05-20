Revive has upgraded its AI platform to help agents move seller conversations beyond automated valuations, bundling comp intelligence, home condition analysis and renovation estimates into one listing tool.

Automated valuation models have a well-documented ceiling. They price a home based on what it is today, not what it could be after a targeted refresh. And agents who rely on them in listing conversations often find themselves defending a number rather than building a strategy.

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Revive, the Irvine, California-based home value optimization company, is betting that gap is where its AI platform lives. On Wednesday, the company announced a significant upgrade to Revive AI, its platform for helping agents show sellers how condition and strategic improvements can move the needle on resale value.

The update bundles valuation intelligence, local market data, home condition analysis, financial modeling and investment scenarios into a single tool. It also adds recent sales data to its comp recommendations, which the company says makes its renovation and valuation analysis more reliable.

“Agents don’t need another estimate of what a home is worth today. They need home value intelligence that helps show clients what it could be worth,” said Dalip Jaggi, co-founder and COO of Revive.

What the agent gets

The upgraded platform’s Smart Value Comparison feature pulls in automated estimates from multiple sources and helps agents explain where those estimates may diverge from the home’s actual potential. It is a useful move in seller meetings where Zillow’s Zestimate frequently enters the room uninvited.

Dalip Jaggi

Expanded Local Market Insights pulls neighborhood trend data and buyer-expectation benchmarks into a single view, while an Improved Home Condition Analysis gives agents a room-by-room read on a property’s current state, with recommendations tied to resale outcomes. 

Renovation Estimates let agents and homeowners weigh whether targeted repairs, a broader refresh or no updates at all make sense given how the home stacks up against neighborhood condition comps.

Two additions targeting seller and investor clients round out the release. A Home Financial Overview lets homeowners input their mortgage details to model current equity, estimated value, and potential upside with and without renovations. And Revive’s Flip360 program now includes Investment Scenarios — return modeling for investor clients — though those projections flow through the agent rather than directly to consumers.

Jaggi said the company has spent more than a year on weekly agent feedback sessions to shape the product. The result, he argues, is a tool built around how agents actually run listing appointments rather than how product teams imagine they do.

Email Nick Pipitone

Zillow | apps
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