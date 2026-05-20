Sellers aren’t hiring an agent for information, new Inman contributor Christopher Watters writes. Sellers are hiring someone to help them make sense of all of the available information.

There’s no shortage of data in real estate right now. Agents and sellers are surrounded by numbers for everything from inventory trends and days on market to price reductions, interest rates and absorption rates. The problem isn’t access to information, though. The real challenge lies in acting on that information and turning it into a decision.

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That’s where most deals start to break down.

After several years of rapid price growth and highly competitive conditions, many markets are now seeing longer days on market, more price adjustments and buyers who are far more deliberate in their decision-making. Activity hasn’t disappeared, but it has slowed and become less predictable.

Today’s market feels different. Sellers don’t automatically get multiple offers. Buyers are more selective, timelines are less certain, and when things don’t go as planned, uncertainty builds quickly.

In this environment, clarity matters more than ever.

Decisions reduce uncertainty

Most sellers start with the same question: “What is my home worth?”

That question matters, but it is only the starting point. Sellers also need to understand:

What strategy gives me the best outcome?

What tradeoffs am I making?

What happens if the first plan doesn’t work?

Too often, agents provide comps, a suggested list price and a general timeline, then leave the seller to connect the dots. When the home sits, the conversation shifts to price reductions and confidence drops.

That is where strategy matters.

Our brokerage does not use a one-size-fits-all approach. We help sellers compare practical options based on their timeline, property condition, financial goals and risk tolerance.

For example, one retired couple came to us after their home sat on the market with another agent. The property was meaningful to their family, but its age was showing, and they were facing repeated price reductions, repair concerns and constant showings.

We helped them evaluate an off-market selling path that reduced maintenance costs, avoided additional price cuts and gave them a clearer way forward.

A real strategy connects pricing, timing and execution from the start. It outlines the path forward and accounts for what happens if the market pushes back.

Don’t assume sellers are casual

In many markets, we’re seeing an increase in necessity-driven sellers rather than discretionary movers, which changes how pricing and timing strategies should be structured. They’re likely dealing with a specific scenario:

A relocation with a fixed timeline

An inherited property they don’t want to hold

A home that didn’t sell the first time

A growing family that needs more space

A financial decision they can’t delay

These constraints are problems that need solving. When you understand that, the role of the agent changes. You’re not just listing a property. You’re a problem-solver, ready with an arsenal of options to guide the seller’s decision-making.

One strategy doesn’t fit every seller

The traditional model still assumes there’s one path: list the home, market it and wait for the right buyer.

While that approach works in some cases, it doesn’t work in all of them. Whether the seller’s situation is time-sensitive and tenuous or more flexible and ambiguous, what each seller needs in today’s market is options — and an agent that can present those options clearly and confidently. And of course, a logical hierarchy should exist, but the seller needs you to clearly define their options and the level of viability for each:

A traditional listing if time and condition allow

An adjusted pricing or positioning strategy if the market pushes back

An off-market path if speed or privacy matters

A structured fallback if the open market doesn’t deliver

When sellers understand these paths upfront, they make better decisions. They don’t feel stuck when the market shifts, and just as important, they don’t lose confidence in the process.

Execution is where deals are won or lost

There’s another gap that doesn’t get talked about enough: execution.

Many agents build a strategy, but they’re left to execute it alone. Marketing, follow-up, coordination and communication all sit on one person, and that impracticality is where timelines slip, and deals fall apart.

From a seller’s perspective, that overload shows up as uncertainty:

“What’s happening with my listing?”

“Why aren’t we getting traction?”

“What’s the next step?”

Clarity isn’t just about the initial plan, but rather how consistently that plan is executed. When you have a structure behind the agent (think: dedicated support for marketing, operations and transaction management), you remove a lot of that friction, meaning that listings move faster, communication improves, and the seller feels like there’s a clear process to solving their problem.

Transparency builds trust

There’s a tendency in real estate to lean on optimism, but what sellers really need is transparency.

Words like “We’ll get strong interest,” or “We should see offers quickly,” are hollow without the data and clear strategy to back it up.

Sellers need to know the facts about what will work, what won’t and what happens if the first plan fails. When realistic expectations are clear from the beginning, sellers don’t feel blindsided by price adjustments or changes in strategy. They understand why those decisions are being made, and that changes the entire experience.

You’re guiding big decisions

There’s information everywhere, but the gap in today’s market isn’t even about the data itself. There’s a shortage of practical guidance and structured decision-making based on the data.

Selling a home is one of the most significant financial decisions most people make, and the process should reflect that.

Sellers are likely overwhelmed by the information overload and are certainly under-supported when it comes to what to do with it.

If you can simplify the process and clearly communicate each step, sellers will be less likely to make irresponsible moves or crack under the pressure. Effective agents:

Translate market data into clear options

Explain tradeoffs upfront

Build strategies that account for multiple outcomes

Execute those strategies with consistency

At the end of the day, sellers aren’t hiring an agent for information — the internet is full of it. Sellers are hiring someone to help them make sense of all of that information — relative to the current market and what will solve their specific problem — and then follow through.

In today’s market, clarity, transparency and informed strategy are the strategy.

Christopher Watters is the CEO and founder of Watters International Realty. Get connected on LinkedIn and YouTube.