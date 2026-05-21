The Bay Area has always been resilient. Now, it’s accelerating again, Brett Jennings writes. The question for real estate pros is how to show up.

You may have seen a few news reports over the past few weeks about the San Francisco real estate market, talking about an AI-fueled rebound.

The market has even inspired a daily prediction game, where users guess the final sales price of five active San Francisco listings.

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As a real estate practitioner serving this area for more than 20 years, I would say the Bay Area housing market isn’t just “coming back.” It’s entering its next era of acceleration.

What many people are now seeing in the headlines, we’ve been feeling on the ground across Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area for months: renewed buyer confidence, increased competition, stronger luxury demand, and a wave of momentum being fueled by AI, innovation, and long-term economic optimism.

But this moment is about more than a market rebound. It’s about the return of belief in the future of the Bay Area.

The Bay Area is synonymous with reinvention

The Bay Area has always reinvented itself through innovation. What we’re seeing now is the beginning of another major cycle of wealth creation and housing demand driven by AI, talent migration and the fact that this region continues to lead the world in building the future.

At the same time, housing supply remains fundamentally constrained — especially in the communities where people most want to live and build long-term roots. That imbalance matters.

As demand accelerates into limited inventory, expertise becomes even more important. Consumers today are incredibly informed, but they also need trusted advisors who can help them navigate timing, strategy, lifestyle decisions and long-term wealth building in a rapidly evolving market. And this market is evolving quickly.

For the past few years, many buyers and sellers paused while interest rates, tech layoffs and uncertainty reshaped the landscape. But the underlying fundamentals of the Bay Area never disappeared:

Innovation

Global talent

Wealth creation

Lifestyle desirability

Limited housing supply

Now, those fundamentals are reasserting themselves in a meaningful way.

We believe this next chapter of the Bay Area market will reward people who think long-term. Historically, the greatest opportunities in real estate come during moments when markets transition from uncertainty back into confidence. What feels different today is the maturity of the demand returning to the market.

This is not simply speculative momentum. People are buying based on lifestyle, stability, proximity to opportunity and long-term vision for their future.

The conversations we’re having with clients today are deeper and more intentional. People are thinking about how real estate supports the life they want to build — not just today, but for the next decade.

As the Bay Area market accelerates again, the agents who win won’t simply be the ones working harder — they’ll be the ones who adapt faster, communicate better and position themselves as true advisors during a moment of renewed consumer opportunity and uncertainty.

6 things to focus on as demand resurges

Here are some of the most important things agents should be focused on right now as demand resurges across Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area:

1. Become the source of clarity, not just information



Consumers have access to more market data than ever before. What they need now is interpretation, strategy and confidence. Agents who can explain why the market is shifting — and what it means specifically for a buyer, seller, or investor — will stand out quickly.

People don’t hire agents because they can unlock a door anymore. They hire agents because they want help making smart financial and life decisions in a rapidly changing market.”

2. Reconnect with your database before the market fully heats up



Many consumers who paused over the past two years are now quietly re-entering the market. The agents who proactively reconnect with past clients, sphere and nurture leads before competition intensifies will have a major advantage.

We are in a relationship market again, and the agents who consistently show up, educate, check in and provide value during uncertain periods are the ones clients remember when they’re ready to move.

3. Stop waiting for perfect conditions. Momentum creates momentum



One of the biggest mistakes agents make during a transitioning market is hesitating while waiting for certainty. The best agents are already rebuilding pipelines, hosting open houses, strengthening local visibility and leaning into conversations while competitors remain cautious.

As confidence returns, speed matters. The agents who build visibility and trust early in the cycle tend to dominate market share later.

4. Sharpen your local expertise. Hyperlocal knowledge is becoming a differentiator again



In a resurging market, consumers want nuanced guidance. Pricing, inventory trends, school districts, neighborhood demand, commute patterns and lifestyle insights all matter more when markets become competitive again.

Generic advice is no longer enough, so agents who deeply understand their micro-market and can communicate that expertise clearly will outperform those relying on broad national headlines.

5. Focus on advisory skills, not transactional skills



Today’s clients are thinking more strategically about wealth building, long-term ownership, lifestyle design and timing. The agents who ask better questions and guide deeper conversations will build stronger loyalty and referral business.

The future belongs to agents who combine empathy with expertise. Consumers want someone who understands both the financial and emotional side of these decisions.

6. Build your business before you need it



This is the time to strengthen systems, follow-up, marketing consistency and client experience — before the market becomes fully competitive again. The next 12–24 months could create significant opportunity across the Bay Area, but the winners will be the agents who operate proactively rather than reactively.

The market is accelerating again. The question for agents is whether they’re positioning themselves to lead through this next cycle — or chasing it after it’s already moved.”

The Bay Area has always been resilient. Now, it’s accelerating again. Take my advice and fasten your seat belts!