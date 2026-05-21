Broker Lori Muller explains what a groundbreaking shift in celebrity marketing can teach you about leadership and business-building.

A shoe is just a shoe … until someone steps into it.

At first glance, the story of Michael Jordan and Nike looks like one of the greatest endorsement deals in history. But when you look deeper, it becomes something far more powerful: a lesson in leadership, vision, self-worth and understanding value before the rest of the world sees it.

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When Nike approached Michael Jordan in 1984, the company was not the powerhouse it is today. Adidas was the brand Jordan preferred, and Converse dominated the NBA market. Jordan was a rookie with extraordinary talent, but there were no guarantees that his name would become one of the most recognizable brands in the world.

What changed everything wasn’t simply Jordan’s talent. It was the foresight and conviction of his mother, Deloris Jordan.

While most endorsement deals at the time focused on upfront compensation, Deloris understood something bigger. If Nike was going to use Michael’s name, his influence and his performance to sell shoes, then his value should continue long after the contract was signed.

She negotiated for royalties on every pair of Air Jordans sold — a decision that forever changed the relationship between athletes, branding and business.

That moment wasn’t just a negotiation. It was leadership in action

It was the ability to see future impact before the results existed. It was understanding that value is not determined by where you are today, but by the influence, growth and transformation you can create tomorrow. Most importantly, it was the confidence to challenge what had always been done to create something entirely new.

That lesson has never been more relevant than it is right now in real estate.

Today, agents, brokers and brands are navigating an industry filled with change. Technology is accelerating. Consumer expectations are evolving. Artificial intelligence, automation and efficiency tools are transforming how business is done. In the middle of all this noise, many professionals are asking the wrong question.

They ask, “What tools do we offer?”

The better question is, “What value do we bring?”

Because consumers no longer choose agents simply because they can unlock a door or access the MLS. Consumers are looking for certainty, confidence, guidance, and emotional intelligence during one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives.

That is where real value lives

As agents, we must constantly evaluate what truly separates us from the competition. Is it communication? Speed? Negotiation? Availability? Problem-solving? Is it the ability to make the process feel seamless during stressful moments? Is it helping clients build long-term wealth and security rather than simply completing a transaction?

The truth is that the market is filled with people selling homes. What consumers are searching for are professionals who create trust and deliver an experience that feels different.

That difference becomes your brand.

And just like Nike learned with Michael Jordan, the brand only becomes powerful because of the person behind it.

The same principle applies to brokers and brokerage leaders. For years, many companies competed primarily on splits, tools, technology and resources. While those things matter, they are no longer enough on their own.

Agents today are looking for environments where they can grow personally and professionally. They want leadership that believes in them, develops them and challenges them to become more than they are today.

They want leaders who genuinely have their backs.

That is what creates loyalty. That is what creates culture.

Culture is no longer a soft concept in business. It is a growth strategy

The brokerages and brands that are winning in today’s environment are not simply the ones with the best systems. They are the ones creating communities centered around people, purpose and leadership.

At the same time, leadership itself is evolving. One of the greatest challenges leaders face today is balancing operational efficiency with people development. It is easy to become consumed by systems, automation, processes and performance metrics. Those things are important, and strong operational structure matters. However, when leaders spend all their time inside systems, they often lose connection with the people driving the business.

Growth slows when leadership becomes purely transactional.

Systems maintain a company, but people expand it.

The most effective leaders understand that their greatest return on investment is not found in another dashboard or platform. It is found in developing human potential. It is found in coaching, mentoring, listening, inspiring and helping people believe in themselves at a higher level.

That requires intentionality. It also requires trust.

Great leaders surround themselves with capable operational people who can manage processes and infrastructure so leadership can focus on vision, culture and growth. When leaders are able to spend more time developing people instead of constantly reacting to operations, organizations naturally expand.

That is when growth happens.

Nike did not become a global empire because it made shoes. Nike became a global empire because it understood the emotional connection behind the product. The shoe represented identity, aspiration, performance and belief. Michael Jordan became more than an athlete; he became a symbol of excellence and possibility.

Real estate leaders should be asking themselves the same question today: Who is the name behind your brand?

Who are you developing? Who are you empowering? Who are you helping grow? And how are you creating an environment where people want to stay, contribute and build something meaningful together?

Because people may join companies for opportunities, but they stay because of leadership.

As the industry continues to shift, the future will belong to leaders who are willing to evolve before they are forced to. They will be the ones willing to challenge assumptions, embrace innovation and focus relentlessly on people. Leaders with emotional intelligence to understand that sustainable growth is always people-first. The leaders who thrive won’t be the ones clinging to old patterns because they feel comfortable.

They’ll be the ones who see the future before everyone else does.

Just like Deloris Jordan did.

Because legacy is never built by following trends.

It’s built by recognizing value before the world puts a price tag on it.