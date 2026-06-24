Real said that it added more than 3,200 agents in the first half of 2026 and more than 15,000 agents since the beginning of 2024.

The Real Brokerage has surpassed 35,000 agents across the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Wednesday, giving the fast-growing brokerage a new recruiting milestone as it marks 12 years in business and works toward the largest acquisition in its history.

Real said that it added more than 3,200 agents in the first half of 2026 and more than 15,000 agents since the beginning of 2024. The company also said that it now ranks among the five largest brokerages in the U.S. by agent count and sales volume, citing the 2025 RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings.

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Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg framed the milestone as a validation of the company’s agent-first pitch.

“Since our founding in 2014, our mission has been simple: build a company that serves agents better than anyone else in the industry,” Poleg said in the announcement. “Surpassing 35,000 agents is an incredible milestone, but more importantly, it’s validation that agents are looking for a partner that puts their success first.”

Poleg said the company’s technology platform, financial products and culture have all been built around that focus — and Real has leaned heavily into that message as it has grown, positioning itself as a technology-focused brokerage with a collaborative culture and a financial model aimed at helping agents build wealth over time.

Its reZEN platform and AI-powered tools are designed to reduce administrative work for agents, while products such as Real Wallet, One Real Mortgage and One Real Title are part of a broader effort to build services around the brokerage.

The company also pointed to recent leadership additions as evidence of that agent-focused strategy. Ken Pozek joined Real’s board of directors, Dusty Oglesby was appointed vice president of agent learning and development, and Jason Cassity was named chief growth officer. All three had previously worked as agents before taking executive roles.

Cassity echoed Poleg’s comments, adding that agents “want access to innovative technology, meaningful professional development, a supportive community and opportunities to build long-term wealth.” During a March interview with Inman, Cassity said Real’s growth strategy would center on net agent growth, with an internal goal of potentially surpassing 10,000 net agent additions in 2026.

Organic growth during a deal year

The milestone comes during a consequential year for Real, which has continued to grow its agent base while pursuing its pending acquisition of REMAX Holdings.

Real ended the first quarter with 33,510 agents, up 25 percent from a year earlier. By May 6, the company said it had more than 33,900 agents on its platform. Wednesday’s announcement means Real added more than 1,000 agents in roughly seven weeks after reporting first-quarter results.

The recruiting gains have come alongside growth in revenue, transaction volume and ancillary services, which Real detailed in its first-quarter earnings report in May. But Real’s biggest move this year remains its pending acquisition of REMAX, which was announced in April.

If completed, the deal would create a combined company with more than 180,000 agents across more than 120 countries and territories. REMAX and Motto Mortgage would continue operating under their existing brands, while Real would continue operating as an owned brokerage under the Real brand.

Real executives have described the deal as a way to pair REMAX’s global brand and franchise network with Real’s technology platform and ancillary services. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending required approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Investors are still cautious

But as Real’s agent growth has continued, investors have been more cautious since the REMAX deal was announced.

Real’s share price fell sharply after the April announcement, and the company’s stock was trading around $1.83 per share on Wednesday morning. That leaves the stock down by nearly 50 percent since the beginning of the year, even as the company has continued reporting growth in agents, revenue and transaction volume.

The deal would also mark a significant shift for Real’s balance sheet. Real ended the first quarter with $62.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments in financial assets, up from $49.9 million at the end of 2025. The company also said it had no debt.

But Real has secured a $550 million financing commitment tied to the REMAX transaction. The financing is expected to be used to refinance REMAX’s existing term loan, fund the cash portion of the transaction and pay related costs. Real CFO Ravi Jani told investors in April that the company’s first capital allocation priority after closing would be deleveraging.

Jani said Real expects to reach a target of two times net debt to adjusted EBITDA by the end of the second full fiscal year after closing. He also said the company expects to realize about $30 million in annual cost synergies, with most of those synergies expected in calendar year 2027.

The deal has also drawn attention because proxy materials filed this month show REMAX considered interest from other potential buyers before choosing Real’s offer.

Email AJ LaTrace