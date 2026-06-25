Inman CEO Tom Bohn said he will speak at Project 42, a two-day AI event coming to Niagara Falls, Ontario, in August that promises live humanoid robots on stage and working agentic workflows agents can keep.

A Las Vegas-style AI event billed as “The Greatest Show in Real Estate” is headed to Niagara Falls, Ontario, this summer, with organizers promising live humanoid robots, agentic workflow demonstrations and a day-two build session where attendees compete for a $1,000 cash prize — and Inman CEO Tom Bohn said he will be among the speakers.

Project 42 is scheduled for Aug. 10 and 11 at the Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre. The event is co-hosted by Carrie Soave, a licensed agent and prompt engineer who goes by “The AI Queen” and who founded a platform called “The AI Solution for Realtors,” and Nick Krem, founder of the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence, whose AI-Certified Agent program has graduated more than 1,500 agents across 50 states and 13 countries.

Day 1 is structured around 11 unnamed speakers who will each reveal an agentic workflow from their own business, with organizers saying attendees will receive the prompts and systems as digital assets to keep. Day 2 is reserved for VIP ticket holders, who will build a working AI agent alongside speakers and enter it in a competition.

Organizers said live humanoid robots will appear on stage, described as a first for a real estate event, to “walk, talk, dance and shake hands” as a demonstration of emerging client-experience technology.

“AI is the ultimate equalizer,” Soave said in a statement. “It does not care if you are a solo agent or scaling a team; it levels the field for anyone willing to use it.”

Krem framed the event around the industry’s longer-term trajectory. “In five years, every successful real estate business will run on agentic AI,” he said in a statement.

Email Jessi Healey

leadership
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×