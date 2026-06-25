Inman CEO Tom Bohn said he will speak at Project 42, a two-day AI event coming to Niagara Falls, Ontario, in August that promises live humanoid robots on stage and working agentic workflows agents can keep.

A Las Vegas-style AI event billed as “The Greatest Show in Real Estate” is headed to Niagara Falls, Ontario, this summer, with organizers promising live humanoid robots, agentic workflow demonstrations and a day-two build session where attendees compete for a $1,000 cash prize — and Inman CEO Tom Bohn said he will be among the speakers.

Project 42 is scheduled for Aug. 10 and 11 at the Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre. The event is co-hosted by Carrie Soave, a licensed agent and prompt engineer who goes by “The AI Queen” and who founded a platform called “The AI Solution for Realtors,” and Nick Krem, founder of the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence, whose AI-Certified Agent program has graduated more than 1,500 agents across 50 states and 13 countries.

Day 1 is structured around 11 unnamed speakers who will each reveal an agentic workflow from their own business, with organizers saying attendees will receive the prompts and systems as digital assets to keep. Day 2 is reserved for VIP ticket holders, who will build a working AI agent alongside speakers and enter it in a competition.

Organizers said live humanoid robots will appear on stage, described as a first for a real estate event, to “walk, talk, dance and shake hands” as a demonstration of emerging client-experience technology.

“AI is the ultimate equalizer,” Soave said in a statement. “It does not care if you are a solo agent or scaling a team; it levels the field for anyone willing to use it.”

Krem framed the event around the industry’s longer-term trajectory. “In five years, every successful real estate business will run on agentic AI,” he said in a statement.

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