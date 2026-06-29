The text came in a little after 7 a.m.

I’d already finished my workout and was standing in my kitchen, halfway through my second Americano. Quad shot. No sugar.

Ding.

“New group iMessage,” Siri announced through my AirPods.

Before I could stop her, she rattled off the participants. Four phone numbers. Only one name was saved in my contacts. Siri read it aloud.

One of the most influential leaders in residential real estate.

She had my attention.

“Take the article down, or there will be consequences. We will pull all support immediately.”

I smirked.

Somehow, a threat sounds different when it’s delivered in Siri’s impossibly calm voice. She has a remarkable ability to make everything sound both pleasant and urgent. She’d probably make an outstanding CEO.

I took another sip of coffee.

The article was an op-ed we had run the day before, a hard look at how one of the largest players in the industry is perceived by some. It found its mark.

What happened next is the part worth telling. My editorial team went back through the piece line by line, re-verified the facts, checked the sourcing again, and looked hard at whether the sharper commentary was fair. They corrected only one inaccuracy the company called out, and they concluded the rest of the work held.

The reason matters. Running a flattering profile of a powerful company is easy and worth nothing. The harder test, the one that shows what a publication is made of, arrives at 7 a.m. when someone important wants a story to disappear.

Inman does not work for the biggest brokerages, the loudest portal or whoever is writing the largest check this quarter. We work for the agents and brokers who do the job, the people sitting across the table from a buyer or seller, trusting them with the largest financial decision of their life.

The industry is consolidating quickly. A few players are now large enough to assume that what serves them serves everyone, and they are not always wrong. Whether they are right in a given case is a question someone has to be willing to ask in print, without checking first whether the company also sponsors a conference.

Concentrated power makes independent coverage harder and more necessary at the same time. Without it, an industry settles for stenography, where the largest players narrate their own story, and everyone else applauds on cue. A demand to delete a story before breakfast is a tell. No one confident in their position asks you to erase it.

None of this is naive. I have covered enough of this business, and enough industries before it, to know how the machinery runs. Every beat has its dark corners, and the line between sponsorship, influence and editorial integrity is a tightrope I walk in daylight.

Sponsor Inman Connect and want your executive on a panel? If the executive is interesting and has something worth hearing, sure. Run it by the team first. That is a trade I will make any day of the week.

Select costs an agent $200 a year instead of $2,000 because $200 keeps the work within reach of the people who need it and keeps our lights on. Commerce pays for the building. It has never set the editorial line, and it never will. The day a check can buy a verdict is the day the subscription stops being worth anything to the person who paid for it.

If an organization would rather take its support elsewhere because we would not unpublish a true story, that is its call. We will wish them well and keep reporting. The story stood yesterday and will stand tomorrow, with or without their support.

To the agents and brokers reading this: The text was, in a backhanded way, the best feedback we could have gotten. It meant the work reached the people it was meant to unsettle. Telling you the truth when that truth inconveniences someone powerful is the job, and most of the trade press will not do it.

There is a Springsteen song I have come back to for most of my life called “No Surrender.” It is about people who hold their ground when folding would be easier, who keep the promises they made when nobody was watching. That is what my team did this week.

You can trust this publication because it cannot be leaned on, and that holds regardless of who is on the other end of the phone or what time they call. We cannot be bought, and we will not be bullied. We work for the people reading this.

No surrender.

Thomas M. Bohn

CEO, Inman.com

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