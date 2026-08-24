Every time you cross a threshold, you are stepping into a client’s sanctuary, broker Kathy Mehringer writes. Treat the home as you would if the owner were present.

Every agent knows the familiar rhythm: grab the key, open the door and move on to the next showing. Often, “access” is reduced to a mechanical checklist: the lockbox, the code, the appointment.

But when we view a client’s home merely as a destination on a map, we miss the most critical element of our professional duty.

A home is a sanctuary, not a prop. When a seller or tenant grants us entry, they aren’t just opening a door. They are extending a profound gift of trust. How we handle that privilege, especially when we think no one is watching, is the ultimate measure of our integrity.

The key

When you are entrusted with the key to a person’s residence, they are handing over more than access to a physical structure. They are granting you access to their sanctuary, their privacy, their memories and their story.

For corporate leaders and brokers, this is a critical leadership point. Every time an agent crosses a threshold, they are representing the entire brand’s character and culture. If an agent treats a property as a prop rather than a person’s private space, the brand suffers.

The risks aren’t hypothetical. In my work with dispute resolution, I’ve seen this exact scenario play out.

Picture this

An agent, feeling comfortable in an empty home, makes a flippant comment about the homeowner’s taste or decor. They assume they are alone. They aren’t. A smart home device, frequently hidden or forgotten, is recording the entire interaction.

That one careless comment becomes the catalyst for a total breakdown in negotiations, a lost listing and a formal complaint. It is a stark reminder that the “standing beside you” test isn’t just a mental exercise; it is a vital defense against the unintended consequences of modern technology.

The ‘standing beside you’ test

To bring this standard to life, view the “touring process” through a different lens: the lens of the “standing beside you” test. It is the most effective decision-making framework for proper conduct:

Before you open a closet, inspect a personal item, make an offhand comment about the décor or allow a client to critique the seller’s maintenance, pause.

Ask yourself: “Would I do this or say this if the homeowner were standing right here in the room with me?”

“Would I do this or say this if the homeowner were standing right here in the room with me?” If the answer is no, do not do it.

This test forces an immediate shift in perspective. It moves the agent from being a self-interested participant in a transaction to a steward of another’s trust. It is the invisible engine that drives professional standards behind the scenes, ensuring that respect is the primary driver of every interaction.

The rules of engagement: What stays off-limits

No unauthorized exploration: Refrain from opening closets, drawers, cabinets or other private spaces unless absolutely necessary for the property tour

No personal commentary: Refrain from criticizing decor, price, maintenance, cleanliness or the personal characteristics of the occupants.

No physical intrusion: Do not handle personal items, family photos or collectibles. That includes food products and beverages.

No environmental interference: Do not adjust thermostats, touch electronics, security systems or use private facilities like bathrooms.

No digital interference: Respect the home’s technology; do not engage with smart devices or security systems beyond what is required for access.

Visitor and client conduct: Ensure all guests accompanying you understand that they are visitors in someone’s home. They must uphold the same standards of respect and privacy that you do.

Supervision of children: Monitor children at all times . Ensure they are never unsupervised, do not touch personal belongings, and do not explore areas outside the tour scope.

Sound decisions: build reputation

Integrity is not a situational response; it is a habit. In an industry where trust is the most fragile asset we possess, our behavior in private settings acts as the bedrock for our professional longevity.

For the individual: Treating every home with the sanctity it deserves builds a reputation for discretion and care that cannot be marketed; it must be experienced.

For the leader: By championing this culture of respect, you are doing more than managing risk; you are setting the tone for your brand culture.

Integrity is contagious. When leaders prioritize “who we are” over “what we get,” they create a standard that ripples throughout the entire organization.

The professional’s responsibility

While our work is public-facing, the most meaningful decisions we make happen in private. When we leave ego at the door and treat the opportunity to step into someone else’s property as a privilege, we do much more than protect ourselves from potential disputes, conflicts or viral videos. We honor the trust that has been extended to us.

The next time you step into a property, don’t worry about the camera. Let your conduct be so consistent and respectful that it wouldn’t matter if the homeowner were watching you in real time or on video.

Every time you cross a threshold, you are stepping into a client’s sanctuary. By adopting the “standing beside you” test and treating the occupant’s home with the same respect you would if they were present, you move beyond simple risk management. You elevate your conduct from mere compliance to the gold standard of professional integrity.