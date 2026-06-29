The biggest negotiation mistake in real estate has nothing to do with price. It has everything to do with ego. Negotiations fall apart because agents make it about themselves.

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Lisa Lippman, the No. 1 broker at Brown Harris Stevens for 11 consecutive years, unpacks one of the most overlooked skills in real estate: negotiation.

Lippman explains why the best negotiators remove their own emotions from the process, keep clients focused on the end goal and never let ego derail a transaction. It’s a simple lesson, but one that separates average agents from elite professionals.

Highlights

From working alongside Barbara Corcoran to building one of Manhattan’s most respected real estate businesses, Lippman shares the habits, mindset and professionalism that have kept her at the top for more than a decade.

The conversation also explores:

  • The No. 1 negotiation mistake agents make
  • Why luxury real estate isn’t nearly as glamorous as TV suggests
  • What Lippman learned working alongside Barbara Corcoran
  • Why first-time buyers remain some of her favorite clients
  • The daily habits that create long-term success

One of the most fascinating moments comes when Lippman shares that younger clients are now finding her through AI, not because AI can replace an agent, but because it recognizes the value of her experience and advice. As she puts it, clients tell her they chose her because she provides insights they couldn’t get from AI alone.

Whether you’re a new agent looking to improve your negotiation skills or a seasoned professional wanting to sharpen your approach, this episode is packed with practical advice you can use immediately.

Connect with Lisa on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and online at bhsusa.com/agents/lisa-k-lippman.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

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