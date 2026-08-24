New research finds most top-producing agents never show up in AI search results — and the ones who do usually wrote their own “best agent” page.

Ask the LLM of your choice for a recommendation for the best real estate agent in town, and there’s a good chance the actual top producer never comes up. New research crunched the data on 37,500 AI searches across the 100 biggest U.S. cities and found 91.5 percent of top-producing agents never show up in AI search results — and the ones who do usually wrote their own “best agent” ranking.

Production volume is turning out to be almost invisible in AEO, or answer engine optimization, creating a new gulf between agents and their potential next clients.

When you ask AI for the best agent, top producers often lose out by Nick Pipitone

“An agent can be number one in their city by volume and still not exist as far as ChatGPT is concerned,” said Local Falcon CEO David Hunter. “The models aren’t reading MLS data or production rankings; they’re reading pages. So the agent who wrote a ‘best agents in Tulsa’ post gets named, and the agent who actually sells the most homes in Tulsa doesn’t.”

While techies tout the upside of AI, there are plenty of places it misses the mark. Check out some of these recent stories on where artificial intelligence is falling short and how that can impact your bottom line.

The $230K AI repair estimate that almost killed my deal

The gap between an AI estimate and reality nearly tanked a closing. Jeffrey Raskin asks the question: How much should buyers trust a bot over their agent?

ChatGPT said what? How AI advice can kill a real estate deal

Clients are showing up with ChatGPT-sourced advice that’s flat wrong. Scott Coggins shows how agents can spot the errors before they blow up a transaction.

Don’t ‘free solo’ fiduciary duty: A warning on AI and private listings

Compliance expert Summer Goralik warns real estate licensees to proceed with caution as AI and private listing networks create new opportunities to venture too close to the edge of fiduciary duty.

Email Christy Murdock

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