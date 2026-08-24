New research finds most top-producing agents never show up in AI search results — and the ones who do usually wrote their own “best agent” page.

Ask the LLM of your choice for a recommendation for the best real estate agent in town, and there’s a good chance the actual top producer never comes up. New research crunched the data on 37,500 AI searches across the 100 biggest U.S. cities and found 91.5 percent of top-producing agents never show up in AI search results — and the ones who do usually wrote their own “best agent” ranking.

Production volume is turning out to be almost invisible in AEO, or answer engine optimization, creating a new gulf between agents and their potential next clients.

When you ask AI for the best agent, top producers often lose out by Nick Pipitone

“An agent can be number one in their city by volume and still not exist as far as ChatGPT is concerned,” said Local Falcon CEO David Hunter. “The models aren’t reading MLS data or production rankings; they’re reading pages. So the agent who wrote a ‘best agents in Tulsa’ post gets named, and the agent who actually sells the most homes in Tulsa doesn’t.”

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Email Christy Murdock